J6 'Bomber' Video: Anomalies & Lies

Something Really Shady Is Going On — Possible Scenarios:
1. Negligence
2. Red Cell [training] operation gone awry
3. False Flag [assassination/insurrection] plot
WATCH:
• Jan. 6, 2021 DNC Pipe Bomb Discovery
READ:
• Secret Service Foreknowledge Or Criminal Negligence? Damning New Evidence Surfaces In FBI’s January 6 “Pipe Bomb” Story
• J6 Pipe Bomber Story Goes Boom
• The January 6 Pipe Bombs Look Like Another FBI Hoax
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 19 January 2024
https://rumble.com/v47z2ku-explosive-video-surfaces-about-the-jan.-6th-bomber-ep.-2169-01192024.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.