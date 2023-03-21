Welcome To The 15-minute City.

Where Technological Innovation Meets Tyrannical Ambition.
Credits to heliowaveproductions.com
*Robots Replacing Fast Food Workers. https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/891961fc-1260-41bf-be19-def11f90187b
*UTOPIA - A Man Lives In A Society Where Citizens Police Each Other With Their Mobile Phones. https://rumble.com/v28llkw-utopia-a-man-lives-in-a-society-where-citizens-police-each-other-with-their.html
*We Have Entered a Stage, When Conspiracy Theories Become Reality [1984] https://www.brighteon.com/00b4c394-6f19-47de-9634-6c07a0258af0
*Masonic: Open Air Prison https://www.brighteon.com/a7642eb8-1737-4761-90d8-f82d8ddce3b6
