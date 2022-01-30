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Doctor Reports There Is No Such Thing as Flu Season – TW365 Episode 28
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71 views • January 30, 2022
Doctor Reports There Is No Such Thing as Flu Season – TW365 Episode 28
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/consultations/
Treasures of Glory Store
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/store/products/
Email Rivkah through her contact page on her website. Please note, if you sign up for the mailing list on the pop-up form on the website, that is signing up for the mailing list and is not sending her an email. Please send an email through the contact page. Thank you!
www.treasuresofglory.com/contact/
Related Videos
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations - Intro Ep. 1
https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f
Quantum Clearing - Rivkah's Testimonial TW365 Ep. 2
https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f
Quantum Clearing & Immunity – TW365 Ep. 10
https://www.brighteon.com/8d231cc7-15cd-4684-9100-a4685fb5bd08
Immunity Support Tips
https://www.brighteon.com/447c8483-be9a-4c9b-b337-03765c2aebcf
Giving
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/giving/
***
Links from the video:
Dr. Ryan: “There Is No Such Thing As Flu Season, Only Low Vitamin D Season!”
https://alethonews.com/2021/03/17/dr-ryan-there-is-no-such-thing-as-flu-season-only-low-vitamin-d-season/
How to Safely Get Vitamin D From Sunlight
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/vitamin-d-from-sun
***
Blessings Playlist
Gab TV:
https://tv.gab.com/playlist/blessings-6112ba5d9332e2a9854cae10
Treasured Wellness 365 Playlist
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/playlist/treasured-wellness-365-6112ba125534cd2f97b49131
Treasures of Glory Prayer Team Playlist
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/playlist/prayer-team-6112b9ef08520fa71ff3976b
Bit Chute - Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/treasuresofglory/
Gab TV – Channel https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory
Rumble – Channel https://rumble.com/user/TreasuresofGlory
Gab Social https://gab.com/TreasuredWellness365
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tw365
#treasuresofglory #quantumclearing
Disclaimer: The information contained in this video or presented via spoken word including consultations is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation or publication anywhere is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, or serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Anything said in this video, on the website, any publication, or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical professional. The listener and/or client understands that the practitioners with Treasures of Glory are neither medical practitioners nor are they engaged in rendering health, medical or mental advice or services. The person receiving, accepting, and/or using this information agrees to fully release Treasures of Glory, Rivkah Isaacs, or any practitioner with Treasures of Glory from any and all liability.
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/consultations/
Treasures of Glory Store
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/store/products/
Email Rivkah through her contact page on her website. Please note, if you sign up for the mailing list on the pop-up form on the website, that is signing up for the mailing list and is not sending her an email. Please send an email through the contact page. Thank you!
www.treasuresofglory.com/contact/
Related Videos
Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations - Intro Ep. 1
https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f
Quantum Clearing - Rivkah's Testimonial TW365 Ep. 2
https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f
Quantum Clearing & Immunity – TW365 Ep. 10
https://www.brighteon.com/8d231cc7-15cd-4684-9100-a4685fb5bd08
Immunity Support Tips
https://www.brighteon.com/447c8483-be9a-4c9b-b337-03765c2aebcf
Giving
http://www.treasuresofglory.com/giving/
***
Links from the video:
Dr. Ryan: “There Is No Such Thing As Flu Season, Only Low Vitamin D Season!”
https://alethonews.com/2021/03/17/dr-ryan-there-is-no-such-thing-as-flu-season-only-low-vitamin-d-season/
How to Safely Get Vitamin D From Sunlight
https://www.healthline.com/nutrition/vitamin-d-from-sun
***
Blessings Playlist
Gab TV:
https://tv.gab.com/playlist/blessings-6112ba5d9332e2a9854cae10
Treasured Wellness 365 Playlist
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/playlist/treasured-wellness-365-6112ba125534cd2f97b49131
Treasures of Glory Prayer Team Playlist
Gab TV: https://tv.gab.com/playlist/prayer-team-6112b9ef08520fa71ff3976b
Bit Chute - Channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/treasuresofglory/
Gab TV – Channel https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory
Rumble – Channel https://rumble.com/user/TreasuresofGlory
Gab Social https://gab.com/TreasuredWellness365
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/tw365
#treasuresofglory #quantumclearing
Disclaimer: The information contained in this video or presented via spoken word including consultations is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation or publication anywhere is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease, or serve as a substitute for diagnosis, treatment or advice from a qualified, licensed medical professional. Anything said in this video, on the website, any publication, or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical professional. The listener and/or client understands that the practitioners with Treasures of Glory are neither medical practitioners nor are they engaged in rendering health, medical or mental advice or services. The person receiving, accepting, and/or using this information agrees to fully release Treasures of Glory, Rivkah Isaacs, or any practitioner with Treasures of Glory from any and all liability.
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