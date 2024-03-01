CIA Admits To Instigating War With Russia

Western Imperialism Comes Out Of The Closet
* Globalists need a scapegoat for their plunder and destruction i.e. Operation Take Down America.
* They have been provoking war with Russia for decades.
* They are using Ukraine as a proxy.
* False flag operations are the cabal’s modus operandi — and the norm for starting massive conflicts.
Reese Reports | 1 March 2024
