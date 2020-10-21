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** THE INSURRECTION ACT OF 2020 **
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82 views • October 21, 2020
** The Crazed Will Burn It All Down After A Trump Re-election: Liberals Threatening Violence If Trump Is Reelected - It Is Prudent To Take The Threats Seriously And Prepare Accordingly - October 19, 2020 - Susan Duclos - All News PipeLine - Article: https://allnewspipeline.com/Crazed_Will_Burn_It_All_Down.php
** Trump’s “secret weapon” revealed: Fourteenth Amendment allows the President to strip Electoral College votes from states supporting censorship against voters; enables mass arrests of mayors, governors and judges who support BLM - 09/06/2020 / Mike Adams – Full Article: https://www.newstarget.com/2020-09-06-fourteenth-amendment-trumps-secret-weapon-electoral-college-mass-arrests.html
-- The results of the 2020 election are already locked in: Trump wins, and he goes on to dismantle the corrupt, criminal Democrat party that tried (and failed) to destroy America and replace it with a communist regime of left-wing authoritarian tyrants.
How does Trump accomplish this?
President Trump has a “secret weapon” that I’ve been talking about for several months in Health Ranger Report podcasts on Brighteon.com. Until recently, I didn’t know the exact nature of the secret weapon but was told by highly reliable sources that plans were already in place for Trump to defeat the Democrats and protect America from left-wing efforts to destroy this nation.
Now we’ve been able to confirm the content of this “secret weapon” that will be invoked to save America. It’s the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.
How the Fourteenth Amendment grants Trump the power to strip power away from treasonous domestic enemies
The Fourteenth Amendment — see the full text here — speaks directly to the powers of the federal government in dealing with officials, individuals and states that are engaged in “rebellion” against the United States of America.
Specifically, the Fourteenth Amendment grants the U.S. President the power to:
• Arrest and indefinitely hold all public officials — including mayors, governors, state legislators, federal judges and law enforcement officials — who support “rebellion” against the United States or who have “given aid or comfort” to the enemies of America. (Section 3)
• Eliminate House of Representatives positions for California and other states which are engaged in supporting Big Tech censorship platforms that are supporting rebellion against the United States of America and “abridging” the right of voting-aged citizens to participate in elections (via censorship). This implies that Electoral College votes would also be proportionally reduced in these states. (Section 2) It would also apply to states like Oregon which are reportedly funding “war encampment” installations that house insurrectionists who are unleashed each night to attack federal buildings and federal law enforcement officers.
• Eliminate all federal financial support for cities and states which are engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” against the United States. Section 3 specifically states that all such claims of federal money obligations to the states “shall be held illegal and void.” (Section 4)
In essence, the Fourteenth Amendment grants American citizens “equal protection” under law, but for public officials or states which are engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” against the United States, those equal protections are revoked.
The Democrats already know all this, which is why they are pursuing a plan of election chaos, hoping to throw the entire election process into mass confusion, from which they plan to attempt an illegal coup to eliminate Trump from office and claim political power over the nation.
Many Democrat-run states are already in open rebellion, aiding and comforting illegal insurrectionists who are attempting to overthrow the United States government
It should be rather obvious that at this very moment, California, Oregon, Washington, New York, Illinois and many other states are engaged in open rebellion against the United States, and that thousands of public officials within those states — mayors, governors, state legislators, police chiefs, etc. — are granting “aid or comfort” to the rebellion.
Under the Fourteenth Amendment, Trump merely needs to declare an insurrection, then he can have Mayor Lightfoot (Chicago), Mayor Wheeler (Portland), Mayor Durkan (Seattle) and even de Blasio (NYC) arrested and removed from office for violating their oaths of office. All those mayors (and many more) have taken an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, but they have violated their oaths, and under the Fourteenth Amendment that means they have nullified their own right to equal protection under the law.
Cont'd - See URL above
Also See: https://www.brighteon.com/8995b8c4-2b4f-49c0-b9fd-aed267c340bd
and: https://www.brighteon.com/4d113607-97bf-4884-897d-602f3fb21a38
** Trump’s “secret weapon” revealed: Fourteenth Amendment allows the President to strip Electoral College votes from states supporting censorship against voters; enables mass arrests of mayors, governors and judges who support BLM - 09/06/2020 / Mike Adams – Full Article: https://www.newstarget.com/2020-09-06-fourteenth-amendment-trumps-secret-weapon-electoral-college-mass-arrests.html
-- The results of the 2020 election are already locked in: Trump wins, and he goes on to dismantle the corrupt, criminal Democrat party that tried (and failed) to destroy America and replace it with a communist regime of left-wing authoritarian tyrants.
How does Trump accomplish this?
President Trump has a “secret weapon” that I’ve been talking about for several months in Health Ranger Report podcasts on Brighteon.com. Until recently, I didn’t know the exact nature of the secret weapon but was told by highly reliable sources that plans were already in place for Trump to defeat the Democrats and protect America from left-wing efforts to destroy this nation.
Now we’ve been able to confirm the content of this “secret weapon” that will be invoked to save America. It’s the Fourteenth Amendment to the Constitution of the United States of America.
How the Fourteenth Amendment grants Trump the power to strip power away from treasonous domestic enemies
The Fourteenth Amendment — see the full text here — speaks directly to the powers of the federal government in dealing with officials, individuals and states that are engaged in “rebellion” against the United States of America.
Specifically, the Fourteenth Amendment grants the U.S. President the power to:
• Arrest and indefinitely hold all public officials — including mayors, governors, state legislators, federal judges and law enforcement officials — who support “rebellion” against the United States or who have “given aid or comfort” to the enemies of America. (Section 3)
• Eliminate House of Representatives positions for California and other states which are engaged in supporting Big Tech censorship platforms that are supporting rebellion against the United States of America and “abridging” the right of voting-aged citizens to participate in elections (via censorship). This implies that Electoral College votes would also be proportionally reduced in these states. (Section 2) It would also apply to states like Oregon which are reportedly funding “war encampment” installations that house insurrectionists who are unleashed each night to attack federal buildings and federal law enforcement officers.
• Eliminate all federal financial support for cities and states which are engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” against the United States. Section 3 specifically states that all such claims of federal money obligations to the states “shall be held illegal and void.” (Section 4)
In essence, the Fourteenth Amendment grants American citizens “equal protection” under law, but for public officials or states which are engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” against the United States, those equal protections are revoked.
The Democrats already know all this, which is why they are pursuing a plan of election chaos, hoping to throw the entire election process into mass confusion, from which they plan to attempt an illegal coup to eliminate Trump from office and claim political power over the nation.
Many Democrat-run states are already in open rebellion, aiding and comforting illegal insurrectionists who are attempting to overthrow the United States government
It should be rather obvious that at this very moment, California, Oregon, Washington, New York, Illinois and many other states are engaged in open rebellion against the United States, and that thousands of public officials within those states — mayors, governors, state legislators, police chiefs, etc. — are granting “aid or comfort” to the rebellion.
Under the Fourteenth Amendment, Trump merely needs to declare an insurrection, then he can have Mayor Lightfoot (Chicago), Mayor Wheeler (Portland), Mayor Durkan (Seattle) and even de Blasio (NYC) arrested and removed from office for violating their oaths of office. All those mayors (and many more) have taken an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution of the United States, but they have violated their oaths, and under the Fourteenth Amendment that means they have nullified their own right to equal protection under the law.
Cont'd - See URL above
Also See: https://www.brighteon.com/8995b8c4-2b4f-49c0-b9fd-aed267c340bd
and: https://www.brighteon.com/4d113607-97bf-4884-897d-602f3fb21a38
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