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OMICRON Is Greatest Threat to Vaxxers, Karen Kingston Bioweapon Is "Act of War," Sharing Jason's Views, Craig's Survival Items, Amy's Message to the Ozarks Group Land Acquisition Committee: 11.29.2021
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2256 views • November 29, 2021
@ https://www.terral03.com . Please “Subscribe” support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com . Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Omicron Is "Extremely Mild" Says Doctor Who First Discovered Strain; Numerous Mutations "Destabilize" The Virus
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/omicron-extremely-mild-says-doctor-who-first-discovered-strain-numerous-mutations
Wil’s related: https://www.theepochtimes.com/omicron-variant-causes-unusual-but-mild-symptoms-south-african-medical-association-head_4127014.html
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(MUST SEE!) THE TRUTH ABOUT ACT OF WAR AGAINST US ALL (KAREN KINGSTON FORMER PFIZER EMPLOYEE)
Submitted by Mr. Foto
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tDBldpbIDC6T/
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Thoughts On the Videos from Last Week
Written by Jason
November 27, 2021
Greetings Terral,
After listening to the last few update videos, I have some thoughts to share.
The first point I’d like to make is; please be sure to mention that it might be a good idea that everyone should get a “Happy Light,” or any light used for light therapy to help with the vitamin D processing in the winter in the northern hemisphere. Vitamin D. Because if people don’t have enough light for the processing of the vitamin, they may not be getting all the benefits of the supplements.
https://www.amazon.com/Verilux-HappyLight-Full-Size-Therapy-Energy/dp/B0094HBU6I
Verilux is a brand I’ve used for several years.
There is a strong correlation that high vitamin D amounts equals almost 0 covid reactions and I think with the Nanosilver it’s a fantastic 1-2 punch. ...
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A Few Storage Items
Written by Craig
November 26, 2021
I put the pertinent information at the top of this email. Below the line is some additional information. If you are interested in that sort of info or want more details, let me know.
Znatural foods has several products that I have included in my preparedness. Good Sale on right now for the bone broth esp.
Bone Broth Powder: the soup mix is an incredible mix (storable base for any soups/stews). Preferable to the regular bone broth.
https://www.znaturalfoods.com/products/instant-bone-broth-soup-base-powder?variant=39478074704009
Whole Milk Powder: https://www.znaturalfoods.com/collections/all-product/products/whole-milk-powder
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Amy’s Message to Land Acquisition Committee
Written by Amy
November 29, 2021
Yes please!
Amy…. @email.com
On a side note: when I said to my daughter last night that we would have to Boondock at a Walmart, she expressed fear. I explained that we are coming to a “not so populated” area and in the heart of the Bible Belt. Of course, she knows that I have my “head on a swivel” all the time, and wear a firearm on my person, and her rifle is in the camper…
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Omicron Is "Extremely Mild" Says Doctor Who First Discovered Strain; Numerous Mutations "Destabilize" The Virus
Submitted by Bonnie
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/omicron-extremely-mild-says-doctor-who-first-discovered-strain-numerous-mutations
Wil’s related: https://www.theepochtimes.com/omicron-variant-causes-unusual-but-mild-symptoms-south-african-medical-association-head_4127014.html
--
(MUST SEE!) THE TRUTH ABOUT ACT OF WAR AGAINST US ALL (KAREN KINGSTON FORMER PFIZER EMPLOYEE)
Submitted by Mr. Foto
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/tDBldpbIDC6T/
--
Thoughts On the Videos from Last Week
Written by Jason
November 27, 2021
Greetings Terral,
After listening to the last few update videos, I have some thoughts to share.
The first point I’d like to make is; please be sure to mention that it might be a good idea that everyone should get a “Happy Light,” or any light used for light therapy to help with the vitamin D processing in the winter in the northern hemisphere. Vitamin D. Because if people don’t have enough light for the processing of the vitamin, they may not be getting all the benefits of the supplements.
https://www.amazon.com/Verilux-HappyLight-Full-Size-Therapy-Energy/dp/B0094HBU6I
Verilux is a brand I’ve used for several years.
There is a strong correlation that high vitamin D amounts equals almost 0 covid reactions and I think with the Nanosilver it’s a fantastic 1-2 punch. ...
--
A Few Storage Items
Written by Craig
November 26, 2021
I put the pertinent information at the top of this email. Below the line is some additional information. If you are interested in that sort of info or want more details, let me know.
Znatural foods has several products that I have included in my preparedness. Good Sale on right now for the bone broth esp.
Bone Broth Powder: the soup mix is an incredible mix (storable base for any soups/stews). Preferable to the regular bone broth.
https://www.znaturalfoods.com/products/instant-bone-broth-soup-base-powder?variant=39478074704009
Whole Milk Powder: https://www.znaturalfoods.com/collections/all-product/products/whole-milk-powder
--
Amy’s Message to Land Acquisition Committee
Written by Amy
November 29, 2021
Yes please!
Amy…. @email.com
On a side note: when I said to my daughter last night that we would have to Boondock at a Walmart, she expressed fear. I explained that we are coming to a “not so populated” area and in the heart of the Bible Belt. Of course, she knows that I have my “head on a swivel” all the time, and wear a firearm on my person, and her rifle is in the camper…
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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