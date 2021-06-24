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The COVID Deception
SighandCry
SighandCry
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248 views • June 24, 2021
Welcome to todays video we cover a lot about what is going on in the world today regarding the COVID 19 SARS-COV-2 plandemic from many different angles.
I have put together some voices shouting from the mountains and rooftops that you should consider listening to as this is a matter of life and death. This is my earnest please for you to awake out of your sleep and see what is happening to the world around you as your freedoms and choices are slowly being eroded and taken away, life as you know it is changing before your very eyes under the guise of this plandemic, Please my brothers and sisters awake to these very important events before us.
I'll introduce you some of the brave and heroic medial doctors and scientists Dr Sherry Tenpenny, Dr Lee Merrit, Dr Carrie Madej, who have been for the last year trying to warn people of what is happening out there, they have been censored by big tech companies and deplatformed on almost all the major social media sites? Why iare 1000's of doctors and scientists worldwide being censored? Why is it not allowed for medical experts to speak out about the COVID 19 Vaccine and efective treatments for COVD 19

URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss
https://rumble.com/vg3drt-urgent-5-doctors-agree-that-covid-19-injections-are-bioweapons-and-discuss-.html

Covid-19 Vaccines: Should Christians Take Them?
https://www.brighteon.com/464cc85f-117f-4651-a6a5-f2fa35487960

All Nations Deceived by Covid Vaccines? It is Coming, Get Ready
https://www.brighteon.com/38f8ce6e-692f-4f76-a866-247016598da2

Are Covid Vaccines the Mark of the Beast?
https://www.brighteon.com/9bc59500-e278-4235-8664-11d9e31daaf6

A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE
https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21

Plandemic
https://www.brighteon.com/d240160e-ee78-4647-a9bb-9394705a1528

Vaxxed
https://www.brighteon.com/a78c9133-8b1a-4630-8f9b-7100a7591a2a

Dr. Carrie Madej tells the Health Ranger that covid vaccines use exotic nanotech for tracking and bio-contro
https://www.brighteon.com/8013f6d4-a765-46c0-af7f-b910e40fc403

Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73

Dr. Ryan Cole on COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/91419aa0-df6c-4389-959a-1704f0a9aab1

Canadian Doctor Defies Gag Order and Tells the Public How the Moderna COVID Injections Killed and Permanently Disabled Indigenous People in His Community
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctor-defies-gag-order-and-tells-the-public-how-the-moderna-covid-injections-killed-and-permanently-disabled-indigenous-people-in-his-community/

OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL!!! (NL+ENG subtitles)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMsn0bj_P6o

Vaccination: Biblical Revelation, Ellen G. ... - Kindle (amazon.com)

Vaccine Equity and the Local Church
https://www.adventistreview.org/vaccine-equity

Tucker: Americans are being paid to stay at home

https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=so3AAyogiVE&feature=youtu.be

The Covidian Cult
https://consentfactory.org/2020/10/13/the-covidian-cult/

The Covidian Cult (Part II)
https://consentfactory.org/2021/04/21/the-covidian-cult-part-ii/

Study Results: Facemasks are Ineffective to Block Transmission of COVID-19 and Actually Can Cause Health Deterioration and Premature Death
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/stanford-study-results-facemasks-ineffective-block-transmission-covid-19-actually-can-cause-health-deterioration-premature-death/
The Great Barrington declaration
Great Barrington Declaration (gbdeclaration.org)
Keywords
bible prophecymedical tyrannyglobal resetseventh day adventisthealthy dietwheat and taresezekiel 9144 000dr sherri tenpennymatthew 13laodiceamodern israelpresent truthdr carrie madejsigh and crydr lee merritmeat in due seasona call for revival and reformationsealing messagegods seal for his churchfinal judgment for the churchjudgment of the livingthe covid deceptiondr cristiane northrupplant base diet
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy