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The COVID Deception
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248 views • June 24, 2021
Welcome to todays video we cover a lot about what is going on in the world today regarding the COVID 19 SARS-COV-2 plandemic from many different angles.
I have put together some voices shouting from the mountains and rooftops that you should consider listening to as this is a matter of life and death. This is my earnest please for you to awake out of your sleep and see what is happening to the world around you as your freedoms and choices are slowly being eroded and taken away, life as you know it is changing before your very eyes under the guise of this plandemic, Please my brothers and sisters awake to these very important events before us.
I'll introduce you some of the brave and heroic medial doctors and scientists Dr Sherry Tenpenny, Dr Lee Merrit, Dr Carrie Madej, who have been for the last year trying to warn people of what is happening out there, they have been censored by big tech companies and deplatformed on almost all the major social media sites? Why iare 1000's of doctors and scientists worldwide being censored? Why is it not allowed for medical experts to speak out about the COVID 19 Vaccine and efective treatments for COVD 19
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss
https://rumble.com/vg3drt-urgent-5-doctors-agree-that-covid-19-injections-are-bioweapons-and-discuss-.html
Covid-19 Vaccines: Should Christians Take Them?
https://www.brighteon.com/464cc85f-117f-4651-a6a5-f2fa35487960
All Nations Deceived by Covid Vaccines? It is Coming, Get Ready
https://www.brighteon.com/38f8ce6e-692f-4f76-a866-247016598da2
Are Covid Vaccines the Mark of the Beast?
https://www.brighteon.com/9bc59500-e278-4235-8664-11d9e31daaf6
A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE
https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
Plandemic
https://www.brighteon.com/d240160e-ee78-4647-a9bb-9394705a1528
Vaxxed
https://www.brighteon.com/a78c9133-8b1a-4630-8f9b-7100a7591a2a
Dr. Carrie Madej tells the Health Ranger that covid vaccines use exotic nanotech for tracking and bio-contro
https://www.brighteon.com/8013f6d4-a765-46c0-af7f-b910e40fc403
Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
Dr. Ryan Cole on COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/91419aa0-df6c-4389-959a-1704f0a9aab1
Canadian Doctor Defies Gag Order and Tells the Public How the Moderna COVID Injections Killed and Permanently Disabled Indigenous People in His Community
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctor-defies-gag-order-and-tells-the-public-how-the-moderna-covid-injections-killed-and-permanently-disabled-indigenous-people-in-his-community/
OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL!!! (NL+ENG subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMsn0bj_P6o
Vaccination: Biblical Revelation, Ellen G. ... - Kindle (amazon.com)
Vaccine Equity and the Local Church
https://www.adventistreview.org/vaccine-equity
Tucker: Americans are being paid to stay at home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=so3AAyogiVE&feature=youtu.be
The Covidian Cult
https://consentfactory.org/2020/10/13/the-covidian-cult/
The Covidian Cult (Part II)
https://consentfactory.org/2021/04/21/the-covidian-cult-part-ii/
Study Results: Facemasks are Ineffective to Block Transmission of COVID-19 and Actually Can Cause Health Deterioration and Premature Death
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/stanford-study-results-facemasks-ineffective-block-transmission-covid-19-actually-can-cause-health-deterioration-premature-death/
The Great Barrington declaration
Great Barrington Declaration (gbdeclaration.org)
I have put together some voices shouting from the mountains and rooftops that you should consider listening to as this is a matter of life and death. This is my earnest please for you to awake out of your sleep and see what is happening to the world around you as your freedoms and choices are slowly being eroded and taken away, life as you know it is changing before your very eyes under the guise of this plandemic, Please my brothers and sisters awake to these very important events before us.
I'll introduce you some of the brave and heroic medial doctors and scientists Dr Sherry Tenpenny, Dr Lee Merrit, Dr Carrie Madej, who have been for the last year trying to warn people of what is happening out there, they have been censored by big tech companies and deplatformed on almost all the major social media sites? Why iare 1000's of doctors and scientists worldwide being censored? Why is it not allowed for medical experts to speak out about the COVID 19 Vaccine and efective treatments for COVD 19
URGENT! 5 Doctors Agree that COVID-19 Injections are Bioweapons and Discuss
https://rumble.com/vg3drt-urgent-5-doctors-agree-that-covid-19-injections-are-bioweapons-and-discuss-.html
Covid-19 Vaccines: Should Christians Take Them?
https://www.brighteon.com/464cc85f-117f-4651-a6a5-f2fa35487960
All Nations Deceived by Covid Vaccines? It is Coming, Get Ready
https://www.brighteon.com/38f8ce6e-692f-4f76-a866-247016598da2
Are Covid Vaccines the Mark of the Beast?
https://www.brighteon.com/9bc59500-e278-4235-8664-11d9e31daaf6
A COMING COVID CATASTROPHE
https://www.brighteon.com/257797f0-06fa-4596-be69-af71bb3adc21
Plandemic
https://www.brighteon.com/d240160e-ee78-4647-a9bb-9394705a1528
Vaxxed
https://www.brighteon.com/a78c9133-8b1a-4630-8f9b-7100a7591a2a
Dr. Carrie Madej tells the Health Ranger that covid vaccines use exotic nanotech for tracking and bio-contro
https://www.brighteon.com/8013f6d4-a765-46c0-af7f-b910e40fc403
Dr. Lee Merritt interviewed by the Health Ranger: Forced vaccines are a Holocaust-level crime against humanity
https://www.brighteon.com/85761cb5-b202-4d89-b36d-cc920319ab73
Dr. Ryan Cole on COVID-19 vaccine
https://www.brighteon.com/91419aa0-df6c-4389-959a-1704f0a9aab1
Canadian Doctor Defies Gag Order and Tells the Public How the Moderna COVID Injections Killed and Permanently Disabled Indigenous People in His Community
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/canadian-doctor-defies-gag-order-and-tells-the-public-how-the-moderna-covid-injections-killed-and-permanently-disabled-indigenous-people-in-his-community/
OUTCRY TO THE WORLD, FROM ISRAEL!!! (NL+ENG subtitles)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WMsn0bj_P6o
Vaccination: Biblical Revelation, Ellen G. ... - Kindle (amazon.com)
Vaccine Equity and the Local Church
https://www.adventistreview.org/vaccine-equity
Tucker: Americans are being paid to stay at home
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=so3AAyogiVE&feature=youtu.be
The Covidian Cult
https://consentfactory.org/2020/10/13/the-covidian-cult/
The Covidian Cult (Part II)
https://consentfactory.org/2021/04/21/the-covidian-cult-part-ii/
Study Results: Facemasks are Ineffective to Block Transmission of COVID-19 and Actually Can Cause Health Deterioration and Premature Death
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/04/stanford-study-results-facemasks-ineffective-block-transmission-covid-19-actually-can-cause-health-deterioration-premature-death/
The Great Barrington declaration
Great Barrington Declaration (gbdeclaration.org)
Keywords
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