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Black Star Superplume Covid Bioweapon Report for 2022 Newsletter 13: March 31, 2022
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1173 views • April 01, 2022
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
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The likely scenario is that the mutagen has been released upon those traveling home from the China Winter Olympics, and that Russia has invaded Ukraine at the same time as the bioweapon herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period. The data says we are moving beyond the bioweapon incubation period with the Elite in control regarding when AI activates the recombinant strain monsters using the 3-4-5G frequencies. Everyone is advised to purchase food, guns-ammo, water purification supplies, Nano Silver, small-denomination silver, and survival supplies before the peanut butter hits the fan.
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Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Societal support mechanisms are coming under increased attack with food and water shortages, and power outages expected to intensify moving forward. Everyone is advised to join a strong survival group program to increase the chances of survival for everyone involved.
--
Bluetooth-Mac Address Project
Written by Anthony, Jason, and Terral
March 31, 2022
Jason writes (03.30.2022):
I watched the video, and while interesting, again this video is without full context. Not knowing for sure where the supporter is not helping me in justification that these are legitimately "people"
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How the West Was Lost: A Faltering World Reserve Currency
Submitted by Marv
https://goldswitzerland.com/how-the-west-was-lost-declining-world-reserve-currency/
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Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas
Submitted by Len
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/russia-sets-deadline-rouble-gas-payments-europe-calls-it-blackmail-2022-03-31/
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Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
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NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
The likely scenario is that the mutagen has been released upon those traveling home from the China Winter Olympics, and that Russia has invaded Ukraine at the same time as the bioweapon herald-mutagen-recombinant strain incubation period. The data says we are moving beyond the bioweapon incubation period with the Elite in control regarding when AI activates the recombinant strain monsters using the 3-4-5G frequencies. Everyone is advised to purchase food, guns-ammo, water purification supplies, Nano Silver, small-denomination silver, and survival supplies before the peanut butter hits the fan.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Societal support mechanisms are coming under increased attack with food and water shortages, and power outages expected to intensify moving forward. Everyone is advised to join a strong survival group program to increase the chances of survival for everyone involved.
--
Bluetooth-Mac Address Project
Written by Anthony, Jason, and Terral
March 31, 2022
Jason writes (03.30.2022):
I watched the video, and while interesting, again this video is without full context. Not knowing for sure where the supporter is not helping me in justification that these are legitimately "people"
--
How the West Was Lost: A Faltering World Reserve Currency
Submitted by Marv
https://goldswitzerland.com/how-the-west-was-lost-declining-world-reserve-currency/
--
Putin tells Europe: Pay in roubles or we'll cut off your gas
Submitted by Len
https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/russia-sets-deadline-rouble-gas-payments-europe-calls-it-blackmail-2022-03-31/
--
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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