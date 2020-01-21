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Virginia National Guard Snipers over Unarmed Virginians! Now Protecting Communists in Washington DC!
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16516 views • January 21, 2020
National Guard Snipers over Unarmed Virginians! Now Protecting Communists in Washington DC! This is the real reason why commie Gov. Northam prohibited drones from Richmond govt. grounds. Northam wants to keep snipers hidden from the public! But daring Patriots with drones responded to the call of duty! Meanwhile the GLOBAL Fake News "media" chopper - actually a surveillance chopper - kept snipers out of their view! Should any have been murdered by snipers, GLOBAL would be complicit! For more on GLOBAL "News" illegal surveillance go now to: https://www.brighteon.com/18659cff-b6b6-420a-ad60-2e96d998756d And to PART 2 of Deep State Snipers Over Unarmed Virginians! go here starting 2020-01-23: https://www.brighteon.com/7bc64125-361b-416c-b988-97f01b224bcc
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