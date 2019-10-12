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Media Choppers Subcontracted by NWO for Surveillance
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419 views • October 12, 2019
Media Choppers Subcontracted by NWO for Surveillance... A basic fact escaped us all. Until tonight. That is, globalist news choppers are owned by NWO globalist media, the same who covet black helicopters as their UN Strike Force. In this video, a Global News chopper imposed illegal direct and overhead surveillance on yours truly. Global News is owned by Corus Entertainment which joined global alliance for tracking social media audiences. Globalist news choppers are unassuming and make the perfect camouflage... Until YOU realize YOU are the news! Let's get the word out! This illegal surveillance is hidden in plain sight...
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