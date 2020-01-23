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PART 2: Deep State Snipers Over Unarmed Virginians!
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149 views • January 23, 2020
URGENT! PART 2: Deep State Snipers Over Unarmed Virginians! Still more revealing footage of snipers over the Richmond Gun Rally 2020. Waiting to light the "Martial Law" fuse to give Northam deeper control! A multi-national sniper force of foreign troops with no local allegiances! Hovering over unarmed females and children and 6,000 unarmed Virginians, while 16,000 more were outside the fence. Part 2 reveals positionings held over more Richmond govt. buildings! Foreign troops with guns but Virginians unarmed! Three white UN vans filmed for transporting Virginia's UN overseers. Has the UN occupation of America begun with the Richmond Gun Rally 2020? For PART 1 go here: https://www.brighteon.com/292dc44a-2e26-4119-a7be-54111cf66939 This PART 2 gives a broader overview of their locations, while the best close-ups remain in PART 1.
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