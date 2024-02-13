Create New Account
Riccardo Bosi: Tucker Carlson-Vladimir Putin Interview Dust-Up
channel image
Son of the Republic
Published 14 hours ago

Tucker Carlson’s interview with Vladimir Putin was news for normies — with some revelations for us.

It’s critical that this interview took place.

He has more reach than MSM networks, which are dying.


WATCH:

Ukraine Is The Head Of The Snake

Hunter’s Role Funding Bio-Labs


The full webcast is linked below.


AustraliaOne Party | The Green Room (13 February 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4cz0b0-australiaone-party-the-green-room-13th-february-2024-800pm-aedt.html

Keywords
vladimir putinrussiadeep statetucker carlsonmoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidencabalglobalismukrainemilitary-industrial complexbioweaponkhazariabio weaponwar machinebiolabmoney pitbiden crime familyaustralia onepuppet regimebio agentbioagentriccardo bosibio labsarah youll

