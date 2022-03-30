Hunter's Role Funding Bio-Labs

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This Dates Back To At Least 2008 — Obama’s First Term
* You aren’t allowed to ask about Ukraine biolabs.
* Documents shed more light on U.S.-funded biolabs.
* Approved: “multi-pathogen mapping” project.
* The Pentagon didn’t really answer our questions.
* 40+ Ukrainian labs received U.S. funding.
* Laptop emails link Hunter to bioweapons research program in Ukraine.
* Metabiota is a DoD contractor that researches pandemic-causing diseases.
◦ READ: Hunter Biden Helped Secure Millions In Funding For Military Biotech Research Program In Ukraine
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 29 March 2022