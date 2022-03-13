Riccardo Bosi: Ukraine Is The Head Of The Snake

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Putin Is Cutting The Head Off The Snake
* Ukraine is not a sovereign state.
* It is still part of Russia — and has been since the 10th century.
* The Ukrainian people are very upset, but they’ve been lied to.
* It has been the center of globalists and deep state for many decades.
* It also has massive natural resources.
* This is the war with Russia they wanted with HRC as president; it was postponed because she lost.
* That was the plan they always had: to destroy Russia because it doesn’t have a Rothschild banking system.
The full episode is linked below.
AustraliaOne Party | AustraliaOne Update (3 March 2022)