Riccardo Bosi: Ukraine Is The Head Of The Snake

Putin Is Cutting The Head Off The Snake

* Ukraine is not a sovereign state.

* It is still part of Russia — and has been since the 10th century.

* The Ukrainian people are very upset, but they’ve been lied to.

* It has been the center of globalists and deep state for many decades.

* It also has massive natural resources.

* This is the war with Russia they wanted with HRC as president; it was postponed because she lost.

* That was the plan they always had: to destroy Russia because it doesn’t have a Rothschild banking system.





The full episode is linked below.





AustraliaOne Party | AustraliaOne Update (3 March 2022)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JGIkBvaTUazq/

