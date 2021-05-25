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78) Padrões Internacionais de Segurança de Exposição a Radiação Electromagnética Polarizada
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12 views • May 25, 2021
Entrevista completa de Claire Edwards a Olle Johansson: https://www.brighteon.com/d35b18a7-da4d-4ae7-a54c-36246347a96b
Claire Edwards e Olle Johansson discutem de modo alargado os perigos e conexões da tecnologia sem fios, incluindo o 5G. Complemente com a visualização prévia deste vídeo sobre a Potência electromagnética e sensibilidade biológica: https://www.brighteon.com/7798ae4d-8835-4683-ae83-b6c71bb6815a
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
Claire Edwards e Olle Johansson discutem de modo alargado os perigos e conexões da tecnologia sem fios, incluindo o 5G. Complemente com a visualização prévia deste vídeo sobre a Potência electromagnética e sensibilidade biológica: https://www.brighteon.com/7798ae4d-8835-4683-ae83-b6c71bb6815a
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
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