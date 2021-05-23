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161) Covmentary 2: Claire Edwards with Olle Johansson
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325 views • May 23, 2021
Claire Edwards and Olle Johansson discuss the dangers of wireless technology, including 5G, and how "Covid" is a product of exposure to electromagnetic radiation (EMR). They discuss how each of them came to be concerned about EMR and became active in campaigning; how they met; Claire’s UN situation; Olle’s research; the uninsurability of wireless technology; EMR’s classification in 2011 as a Group 2B carcinogen; the history of exponentially increasing exposure to EMR and the consequences for human health, insects and nature; military involvement in EMR research to develop weapons; the growing evidence for the EMR-“Covid” connection; and the pushback from doctors and lawyers.
SHOW NOTES:
47.35'' | Defense Intelligence Agency: Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Radiation (1976):
https://electroplague.com/2014/09/04/report-dia-biological-effects-of-electromagnetic-radiation-1976/comment-page-1/
52' | The 5G “Dementors” Meet the 4G “Zombie Apocalypse”: https://www.globalresearch.ca/5g-electromagnetic-mad-zone-poised-self-destruct-5g-dementors-meet-4g-zombie-apocalypse/5689176
1.01'' | Bioinitiative Report: https://bioinitiative.org/
1.03'' | Pathophysiology. 2009 Aug;16(2-3):157-77. doi: 10.1016/j.pathophys.2009.03.004. Epub 2009 Apr 23. Disturbance of the immune system by electromagnetic fields - A potentially underlying cause for cellular damage and tissue repair reduction which could lead to disease and impairment
1.01.50'' | EMF Portal: https://www.emf-portal.org/en
1.07.08'' | Radiation Protection of Sweden – https://global.rpofsweden.com/
1.08.10'' | Science: Where Have All the Insects Gone? https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/05/where-have-all-insects-gone
1.08.54'' | Professor Oleg Grigoriev: “5G maybe like a slow Hiroshima”: https://www.radiationresearch.org/campaigns/quotefrom-professor-oleg-grigoriev-regarding-5g/
Article: Prof. Em. Martin L. Pall expects a breakdown in mental function, sterility, damaged heart function and societal collapse: https://www.globalresearch.ca/telcos-losing-battle-impose-5g/5691065
1.18.44' | Swiss Re Sonar Report, May 2019: https://www.swissre.com/institute/research/sonar/sonar2019.html
1.22.50'' | Symptoms reported by Electrohypersensitive (EHS) patients – Dr. Yael Stein
1.24.05'' | CHD: 11,000 Pages of Evidence Filed in Landmark 5G Case Against the FCC, Hearing Set for Jan. 25 2021: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/landmark-5g-case-against-fcc-hearing-set-jan-25/
1.25.32'' | Argument for a 5G – COVID-19 Epidemic Causation Mechanism by Martin Pall, PhD [20.03.2020]: https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/5g-covid-19-epidemic/
Frontiers in Public Health, 13 August 2019: Risks to Health and Well-Being From Radio-Frequency Radiation Emitted by Cell Phones and Other Wireless Devices: http://www.electrosmogprevention.org/international-electrosmog-prevention-news/coronavirus5g/
Bartomeu Payeras i Cifre: Study of the correlation between cases of coronavirus and the presence of 5G networks: https://radiationdangers.com/2020/04/24/study-shows-direct-correlation-between-5g-networks-and-coronavirus-outbreaks-2/
Video: Bartomeu Payeras. 5G And Covid-19. The Proof That Was Missing: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WrVWAQqmITNL/
1.26'' | Dr. Magda Havas, PhD. - Is there an association between covid-19 cases/deaths and 5G in the United States? April 22, 2020 (updated May 7, 2020): https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/is-there-an-association-between-covid-19-cases-deaths-and-5g-in-the-united-states/
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications Including Microwaves and Millimeter Waves - Beverly Rubik and Robert R. Brown
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
1.31'' | Dr Jose Luis Sevillano COVID 19 Electromagnetico
Part1: https://odysee.com/@radio1:e/Dr-Jose-Luis-Sevillano-COVID-19-Electromagnetico--SUB-ENG--Part1:4
Part 2: https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4/drjosesp2:a
COVID-19 lethality rate may be affected by electromagnetic radio frequency pollution. 4G/5G/6G can [sic] be safe for people. June 2020. V. I. Mordachev
Jeanice Barcelo: Is “COVID-19” a Cover-Up for Radiation Sickness?: https://radiationdangers.com/2020/01/31/is-covid-19-a-cover-up-for-radiation-sickness/
1.38.40'' | “Cumulated Index to the Bibliography of Reported Biological Phenomena ("Effects") and Clinical Manifestations Attributed to Microwave and Radiofrequency Radiation.” Lt. Zorach Glaser, PhD, catalogued 5,083 studies, books and conference reports for the US Navy up to 1981: http://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Zory-Glasers-index.pdf
2.01'' | World Freedom Alliance: https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
2.02'' | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich of the German Corona Committee of Enquiry: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
SHOW NOTES:
47.35'' | Defense Intelligence Agency: Biological Effects of Electromagnetic Radiation (1976):
https://electroplague.com/2014/09/04/report-dia-biological-effects-of-electromagnetic-radiation-1976/comment-page-1/
52' | The 5G “Dementors” Meet the 4G “Zombie Apocalypse”: https://www.globalresearch.ca/5g-electromagnetic-mad-zone-poised-self-destruct-5g-dementors-meet-4g-zombie-apocalypse/5689176
1.01'' | Bioinitiative Report: https://bioinitiative.org/
1.03'' | Pathophysiology. 2009 Aug;16(2-3):157-77. doi: 10.1016/j.pathophys.2009.03.004. Epub 2009 Apr 23. Disturbance of the immune system by electromagnetic fields - A potentially underlying cause for cellular damage and tissue repair reduction which could lead to disease and impairment
1.01.50'' | EMF Portal: https://www.emf-portal.org/en
1.07.08'' | Radiation Protection of Sweden – https://global.rpofsweden.com/
1.08.10'' | Science: Where Have All the Insects Gone? https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2017/05/where-have-all-insects-gone
1.08.54'' | Professor Oleg Grigoriev: “5G maybe like a slow Hiroshima”: https://www.radiationresearch.org/campaigns/quotefrom-professor-oleg-grigoriev-regarding-5g/
Article: Prof. Em. Martin L. Pall expects a breakdown in mental function, sterility, damaged heart function and societal collapse: https://www.globalresearch.ca/telcos-losing-battle-impose-5g/5691065
1.18.44' | Swiss Re Sonar Report, May 2019: https://www.swissre.com/institute/research/sonar/sonar2019.html
1.22.50'' | Symptoms reported by Electrohypersensitive (EHS) patients – Dr. Yael Stein
1.24.05'' | CHD: 11,000 Pages of Evidence Filed in Landmark 5G Case Against the FCC, Hearing Set for Jan. 25 2021: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/landmark-5g-case-against-fcc-hearing-set-jan-25/
1.25.32'' | Argument for a 5G – COVID-19 Epidemic Causation Mechanism by Martin Pall, PhD [20.03.2020]: https://electromagnetichealth.org/electromagnetic-health-blog/5g-covid-19-epidemic/
Frontiers in Public Health, 13 August 2019: Risks to Health and Well-Being From Radio-Frequency Radiation Emitted by Cell Phones and Other Wireless Devices: http://www.electrosmogprevention.org/international-electrosmog-prevention-news/coronavirus5g/
Bartomeu Payeras i Cifre: Study of the correlation between cases of coronavirus and the presence of 5G networks: https://radiationdangers.com/2020/04/24/study-shows-direct-correlation-between-5g-networks-and-coronavirus-outbreaks-2/
Video: Bartomeu Payeras. 5G And Covid-19. The Proof That Was Missing: https://www.bitchute.com/video/WrVWAQqmITNL/
1.26'' | Dr. Magda Havas, PhD. - Is there an association between covid-19 cases/deaths and 5G in the United States? April 22, 2020 (updated May 7, 2020): https://magdahavas.com/5g-and-mm-waves/is-there-an-association-between-covid-19-cases-deaths-and-5g-in-the-united-states/
Evidence for a Connection between COVID-19 and Exposure to Radiofrequency Radiation from Wireless Telecommunications Including Microwaves and Millimeter Waves - Beverly Rubik and Robert R. Brown
https://odysee.com/@SixthSense-Truth-Search-Labs:0/Rubik-Brown-COVID-19-and-RFR-SUBMITTED:f
1.31'' | Dr Jose Luis Sevillano COVID 19 Electromagnetico
Part1: https://odysee.com/@radio1:e/Dr-Jose-Luis-Sevillano-COVID-19-Electromagnetico--SUB-ENG--Part1:4
Part 2: https://odysee.com/@Miniver:4/drjosesp2:a
COVID-19 lethality rate may be affected by electromagnetic radio frequency pollution. 4G/5G/6G can [sic] be safe for people. June 2020. V. I. Mordachev
Jeanice Barcelo: Is “COVID-19” a Cover-Up for Radiation Sickness?: https://radiationdangers.com/2020/01/31/is-covid-19-a-cover-up-for-radiation-sickness/
1.38.40'' | “Cumulated Index to the Bibliography of Reported Biological Phenomena ("Effects") and Clinical Manifestations Attributed to Microwave and Radiofrequency Radiation.” Lt. Zorach Glaser, PhD, catalogued 5,083 studies, books and conference reports for the US Navy up to 1981: http://www.cellphonetaskforce.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Zory-Glasers-index.pdf
2.01'' | World Freedom Alliance: https://worldfreedomalliance.org/
2.02'' | Dr. Reiner Fuellmich of the German Corona Committee of Enquiry: https://corona-ausschuss.de/en/
My website is available at https://forlifeonearth.weebly.com/ for more information on my work.
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