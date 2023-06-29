51) Sistema Bancário Bilateral Público Internacional (SBBPI)

Junho 19 e 26, 2023 - Webinar semanal por Anna Von Reitz: https://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/june-2023/ Blogue informal que vai publicando artigos da Anna Von Reitz: https://www.paulstramer.net/
EXPANDA A SUA INFORMAÇÃO ESSENCIAL:
Panorama político 2023 - Uma conversa casual que pode interessar a todos: https://youtu.be/Q4eVlutqLig
01) A DIVIDA ODIOSA (29 Março, 2022) | #RestaurarPortugal : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5966ba98-a4a9-4d43-ade7-8083604df027?index=1
A SAGA DO TESOURO GLOBAL -- A Recuperação dos Bens Globais da Família d'Ávila: https://tinyurl.com/fundos-historia | vídeo nº 52: https://www.brighteon.com/7ac9bd4b-99ef-42f9-bd53-25ce11ce3139
48) O HOMEM E A BESTA (2023) - Direito e a Revisão Constitucional: https://www.brighteon.com/247fb813-dd82-4dd5-8d7b-1b8495a43c8f
The American States Assemblies: https://tasa.americanstatenationals.org/
[o contacto referido para Portugal no website supra é fraudulento, trata-se de impostura. O contacto correcto é o #RESTAURARPORTUGAL ou #RestaurarPT -- já avisámos o website americano, há uma toupeira infiltrada por lá].
Passos anteriores:
35) Chamada geral ─ Governo Público Americano: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/cbb078e6-e476-4f58-8544-a894e3cefc65?index=3
37) Reply to Call 35) ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/cbb078e6-e476-4f58-8544-a894e3cefc65?index=2
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
