Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
52) Leitura sobre a Saga do Tesouro Global - artigo de Anna Von Reitz
channel image
#RestaurarPortugal
5 Subscribers
8 views
Published Yesterday

February 22, 2023 | Regarding Recovery of All Global Assets that Originate from the Avila Family Trust: http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html

Transcrição | Fevereiro 22, 2023 | Relativamente à recuperação de todos os bens globais na origem do Fundo Fiduciário da Família Ávila | por Anna Von Reitz: https://tinyurl.com/fundos-historia-update 

Tabela de minutagem:

00:00 - Introdução

11:36 - A história

18:12 - A verdadeira Moeda de reserva do mundo

21:37 - Ferdinand Marcos

30:20 - O Erro de Ferdinand Marcos

33:40 - Conspiradores apanhados de surpresa

43:59 - Equipa de Obama removida da Suíça

44:48 - O nosso Sistema Bancário (Público)

47:39 - Os crimes das entidades incorporados


Continua em:

51) Sistema Bancário Bilateral Público Internacional (SBBPI): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5966ba98-a4a9-4d43-ade7-8083604df027?index=14


#RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal

Keywords
trustglobalanna von reitzsagafiduciaourofundotesourofinanciamento

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket