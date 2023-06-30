52) Leitura sobre a Saga do Tesouro Global - artigo de Anna Von Reitz

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February 22, 2023 | Regarding Recovery of All Global Assets that Originate from the Avila Family Trust: http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html
Transcrição | Fevereiro 22, 2023 | Relativamente à recuperação de todos os bens globais na origem do Fundo Fiduciário da Família Ávila | por Anna Von Reitz: https://tinyurl.com/fundos-historia-update
Tabela de minutagem:
00:00 - Introdução
11:36 - A história
18:12 - A verdadeira Moeda de reserva do mundo
21:37 - Ferdinand Marcos
30:20 - O Erro de Ferdinand Marcos
33:40 - Conspiradores apanhados de surpresa
43:59 - Equipa de Obama removida da Suíça
44:48 - O nosso Sistema Bancário (Público)
47:39 - Os crimes das entidades incorporados
Continua em:
86) Monarquias Europeias Bastardas e o Tesouro Global : https://www.brighteon.com/757c5e12-10ab-420a-861f-76adffe74730
51) Sistema Bancário Bilateral Público Internacional (SBBPI): https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5966ba98-a4a9-4d43-ade7-8083604df027?index=14
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