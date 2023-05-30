48) O HOMEM E A BESTA (2023) - Direito e a Revisão Constitucional

Documentário sobre a penetração do
Sistema de Direito Anglo-Saxónico na Europa Continental e a
subversão implicada nas Revisões Constitucionais. Data de publicação Maio 30 , 2023.
Fontes e informação de navegação do documentário: https://tinyurl.com/Homem-Besta
Para aprofundamento:
01) áudio - A DIVIDA ODIOSA (29 Março, 2022) | #RestaurarPortugal: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5966ba98-a4a9-4d43-ade7-8083604df027?index=1
Actualização à DIVIDA ODIOSA | A Saga do Nosso Tesouro Global - A Recuperação dos Bens Globais da Família d'Ávila: https://tinyurl.com/fundos-historia
46) Portugal, a
ditadura de Partidos:
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/5966ba98-a4a9-4d43-ade7-8083604df027?index=9
#RESTAURARPORTUGAL e/ou #RestaurarPT - um novo paradigma.
Todos os links: https://linktr.ee/restaurarportugal
