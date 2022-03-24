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Terral03.com Black Star Update Report for 2022 Newsletter 12: March 24, 2022
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1275 views • March 24, 2022
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
The two 6.7 Quakes struck just north of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone (like last year in Japan), and on the opposite side of the planet along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, and just one hour apart. The conclusion is that the global tectonic plate windshield cracked beginning the 2021 orbit cycle, and the tectonic plate unzipping is taking longer to get going for the 2022 orbit cycle.
--
Notice: The daily Project Black Star Update Reports will be shared Monday through Thursday until further notice. My personal preparations for the peanut butter to hit the fan by April 21, 2022. Black Star Report and Mystery Report Newsletter Subscriber notifications, New Survival Group Member notifications, and Nano Silver purchase notifications will be processed Monday through Sunday as usual with Nano Silver shipments continuing Tuesdays and Fridays.
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MUST HEAR: THEY ARE DESCENDANTS OF CAIN; THEY WORSHIP SATAN -- DR. LEN HOROWITZ
Submitted by Christina
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1deMxZGaHMoS/
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Sao Jorge, Azores earthquake crisis continues: More than 2000 quakes in 5 days, Volcanic alert raised to 4 (out of 5); Evacuation plan
Submitted by Richard
https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/sao-jorge-earthquake-swarm-volcanic-alert-raised-to-4-out-of-5-evacuation-plan.html
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Grim Milestone: US Coronavirus Deaths Pass One Million Mark – More Than 600,000 Deaths Under Joe Biden
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/grim-milestone-us-coronavirus-deaths-pass-one-million-mark-600000-joe-biden/
==
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
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Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Seismic event indicators say Earth has moved into the first Earth-change Uptick Period for the 2022 Earth orbit cycle relative to the Black Star positioned between the Sun and area of space between the Libra-Scorpio Constellations.
--
The two 6.7 Quakes struck just north of the Indonesia-Fiji Seismic-Volcanic Origination Zone (like last year in Japan), and on the opposite side of the planet along the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, and just one hour apart. The conclusion is that the global tectonic plate windshield cracked beginning the 2021 orbit cycle, and the tectonic plate unzipping is taking longer to get going for the 2022 orbit cycle.
--
Notice: The daily Project Black Star Update Reports will be shared Monday through Thursday until further notice. My personal preparations for the peanut butter to hit the fan by April 21, 2022. Black Star Report and Mystery Report Newsletter Subscriber notifications, New Survival Group Member notifications, and Nano Silver purchase notifications will be processed Monday through Sunday as usual with Nano Silver shipments continuing Tuesdays and Fridays.
--
MUST HEAR: THEY ARE DESCENDANTS OF CAIN; THEY WORSHIP SATAN -- DR. LEN HOROWITZ
Submitted by Christina
Watch video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/1deMxZGaHMoS/
--
Sao Jorge, Azores earthquake crisis continues: More than 2000 quakes in 5 days, Volcanic alert raised to 4 (out of 5); Evacuation plan
Submitted by Richard
https://strangesounds.org/2022/03/sao-jorge-earthquake-swarm-volcanic-alert-raised-to-4-out-of-5-evacuation-plan.html
--
Grim Milestone: US Coronavirus Deaths Pass One Million Mark – More Than 600,000 Deaths Under Joe Biden
Submitted by Richard
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/03/grim-milestone-us-coronavirus-deaths-pass-one-million-mark-600000-joe-biden/
==
Brighteon Banned Terral’s Comments: https://bit.ly/3spg02U
--
Get Your Food! https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6079775.af1982
--
Get Free Silver:
Judy Witherrite Money Metals Rep: [email protected], (800) 800-1865 ext. 105
Just tell Judy that Terral Croft referred you. You and Terral receive free silver. :0)
--
Neutralize Bioweapon Threats:
Nanofilament Replication Inhibitor: https://youtu.be/oMxOt_-8KGU
Watch Nano Silver Webinar Presentation at https://www.terral03.com: https://youtu.be/IoxFckpUq44
How to purchase, mix, and store your Nano Silver: https://www.brighteon.com/0a11df24-30c0-4756-b44f-9335fc928ab3
Related:
Earth Clinic: https://www.earthclinic.com/remedies/borax.html
Wiki: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Borax
Candida: https://youtu.be/D4QteQZ370Y
Morgellons Disease Treatment: https://www.brighteon.com/f0038520-18a7-4fc8-b60a-bf68c81896e1
--
NASA Future Strategic Issues/Warfare 2025: https://fas.org/man/eprint/FutureWarfare.ppt
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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