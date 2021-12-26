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THE PATTERNS DONT LIE.
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153 views • December 26, 2021
IDENTIFICATION OF OBJECTS WITH GRAPHENIC PATTERNS & MICRO-TECHNOLOGY (LA QUINTA COLUMNA) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FohI3owjI8fC/
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wv1bSsPiIcps/
5G activates Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles in HIV causing kill Vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/1e0b053f-1a53-45b2-a22f-2af89785640c
UK PARLIAMENT - Lancet editor admits he knew about the Wuhan lab leak links for a year. - https://www.brighteon.com/332413b2-66fa-4f7c-9d60-48ae307ca60b
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES (DEATH AFTER COV-19-VAX, AUTOPSIES REPORT) [PT.01] https://www.brighteon.com/856b2fc5-202f-4d87-9c80-eb9e447fc37e
SANTA, SATAN, SATURNALIA & CHRISTMAS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/reHKTmlTtzfW/
ALL U NEED TO KNOW! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d50vS4h7ZOY/
DR. SUCHARIT BHAKDI - ORGANS OF DEAD VACCINATED PROVES AUTO IMMUNE ATTACK! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wv1bSsPiIcps/
5G activates Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles in HIV causing kill Vaccine - https://www.brighteon.com/1e0b053f-1a53-45b2-a22f-2af89785640c
UK PARLIAMENT - Lancet editor admits he knew about the Wuhan lab leak links for a year. - https://www.brighteon.com/332413b2-66fa-4f7c-9d60-48ae307ca60b
CORONA-VAX BATTLE BODIES (DEATH AFTER COV-19-VAX, AUTOPSIES REPORT) [PT.01] https://www.brighteon.com/856b2fc5-202f-4d87-9c80-eb9e447fc37e
SANTA, SATAN, SATURNALIA & CHRISTMAS - https://www.bitchute.com/video/reHKTmlTtzfW/
ALL U NEED TO KNOW! - https://www.bitchute.com/video/4d50vS4h7ZOY/
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