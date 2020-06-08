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** Destroy America Movement (DAM) ** - Millie Weaver
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71 views • June 08, 2020
** Millennial Millie - millennialmillie.com
What you are about to see is part of a two year undercover investigation into the leftist radicalization imbedded within the climate justice movement that contributed to the riots in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In this first video, we are going to show how the Sunrise Movement played a preemptive role in carrying out the mayhem to further push their Green New Deal agenda and promoting the abolition of the police.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfsuKCgwDpo&;app=desktop
Comments:
** Everything that has happened this year is finally making sense. Redflag laws, No bail, Corona/pandemic, Job loss, Prisoner release, Riots, Dismantle police, The government wants things to become out of control so people will beg for their help. Once that happens, new laws and no more constitution. Government will be able to stay in office and rule rather than lead - Gr8WhtMomba –
Great comment – However it’s the Globalist Deep State Government that you should be referring to.
** This is the same strategy terrorists use, using children as shields. - Blue Jay
** Any city that defunds police should have walls build around them to keep the crime in. - Micheal Fox
** Damn. This has everything from brain washed children to communism to just straight up ridiculousness. No words. And I thought AntiFa was dumb. These idiots just one upped them. - Juliesunshine 333
** "Burning buildings are legitimate forms of resistance" this woman said. No, that is arson! Period. Time to round up these terrorists. Where is the FBI? - Robert Borchert
** Those kids would be completely lost if the internet ever went down - they have no practical skills. - Jo sH
** This really makes me sick and angry, all of these people should be exposed for the whole world to see. I think it's time we should take the fight to them, it is sad that they are brainwashing children that don't know any better. - Alex T.
** They talk about burning buildings and fighting fascism for FREEDOM in the same breath...wow!!! - Roy Dub
** Valley girl accent means you are in a cult – DrMerciless
** Notice how they all talk like A O C. - rodney worthington
** Anyone else notice that most of the commie "organizers" are women? - Matthew Gladue
** Sounds like they're embracing the Cloward-piven strategy. Sean Malloy -- https://www.brighteon.com/b8fc37df-d145-48b9-9fdf-6ce26dff538e
** Can’t these people all be seen as domestic terrorists and be taken into custody? - Mmmk
** They don’t know what the end result is, the end result is going to be sharia. - Papa D - https://www.brighteon.com/210db7a4-49e7-4c2b-8061-7e0ed6a71660
** Just imagine how bad it would be if they had talked us into giving up our guns!!!!????? - OUR Republic- Never Give In
** The Democrats planned all of this and Soros is funding it. - Aussies4Trump !
** Sounds a wee bit like the Hitler Youth. - Krobra Gragre
** Funny how she says shes fighting fascism when they use kids just like the nazis did. - Joe Barber
** I honestly believe that George Floyd was a Psyop! There are wayyyyy to many inconsistencies with his "death", if that is even real! - Creative Soul Studio
What you are about to see is part of a two year undercover investigation into the leftist radicalization imbedded within the climate justice movement that contributed to the riots in Minneapolis, Minnesota. In this first video, we are going to show how the Sunrise Movement played a preemptive role in carrying out the mayhem to further push their Green New Deal agenda and promoting the abolition of the police.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xfsuKCgwDpo&;app=desktop
Comments:
** Everything that has happened this year is finally making sense. Redflag laws, No bail, Corona/pandemic, Job loss, Prisoner release, Riots, Dismantle police, The government wants things to become out of control so people will beg for their help. Once that happens, new laws and no more constitution. Government will be able to stay in office and rule rather than lead - Gr8WhtMomba –
Great comment – However it’s the Globalist Deep State Government that you should be referring to.
** This is the same strategy terrorists use, using children as shields. - Blue Jay
** Any city that defunds police should have walls build around them to keep the crime in. - Micheal Fox
** Damn. This has everything from brain washed children to communism to just straight up ridiculousness. No words. And I thought AntiFa was dumb. These idiots just one upped them. - Juliesunshine 333
** "Burning buildings are legitimate forms of resistance" this woman said. No, that is arson! Period. Time to round up these terrorists. Where is the FBI? - Robert Borchert
** Those kids would be completely lost if the internet ever went down - they have no practical skills. - Jo sH
** This really makes me sick and angry, all of these people should be exposed for the whole world to see. I think it's time we should take the fight to them, it is sad that they are brainwashing children that don't know any better. - Alex T.
** They talk about burning buildings and fighting fascism for FREEDOM in the same breath...wow!!! - Roy Dub
** Valley girl accent means you are in a cult – DrMerciless
** Notice how they all talk like A O C. - rodney worthington
** Anyone else notice that most of the commie "organizers" are women? - Matthew Gladue
** Sounds like they're embracing the Cloward-piven strategy. Sean Malloy -- https://www.brighteon.com/b8fc37df-d145-48b9-9fdf-6ce26dff538e
** Can’t these people all be seen as domestic terrorists and be taken into custody? - Mmmk
** They don’t know what the end result is, the end result is going to be sharia. - Papa D - https://www.brighteon.com/210db7a4-49e7-4c2b-8061-7e0ed6a71660
** Just imagine how bad it would be if they had talked us into giving up our guns!!!!????? - OUR Republic- Never Give In
** The Democrats planned all of this and Soros is funding it. - Aussies4Trump !
** Sounds a wee bit like the Hitler Youth. - Krobra Gragre
** Funny how she says shes fighting fascism when they use kids just like the nazis did. - Joe Barber
** I honestly believe that George Floyd was a Psyop! There are wayyyyy to many inconsistencies with his "death", if that is even real! - Creative Soul Studio
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