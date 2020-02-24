Philip Haney's Final Warning about the Muslim Brotherhoods Infiltraion into the US. Gov.

** Friend Of The Whistleblower That Died Today Speaks Out: He Warned Something Could Happen to Him… It Will Be Falsely Called a Suicide February 23, 2020

** Philip Haney, the author of “See Something, Say Nothing: A Homeland Security Officer Exposes the Government’s Submission to Jihad,” has died at the age of 73. In addition to being an author, Haney was a long-time Department of Homeland Security expert with a focus on Islamic extremism.

Reports of Haney’s death first appeared on the morning of February 22. Fox News’ contributor Sara A. Carter tweeted regarding Haney’s death saying, “Somebody I deeply respected and considered a friend Phil Haney – a DHS whistleblower during the Obama Admin was apparently killed yesterday in Southern California. Pray for his family and pray they find the person who murdered him. Still trying to get confirmation on details.”

Philip Haney died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot, according to a statement issued Saturday afternoon by the Office the Sheriff-Coroner for Amador County, California that cautions the investigation is “active and ongoing”. No final determination has been made.

But it seems that this will be another major cover up.

Haney’s close friend Jan Markell, a radio host, author and speaker, tweeted out this from her last conversation with Phil Haney.

My friend Phil Haney was found shot yesterday in CA. I had lunch with him a month ago. He warned something could happen to him. He was to get married in a month. It will be falsely called a suicide.

Phil Haney spoke out against CAIR in an interview in October with Barry Nussbaum on American Truth Project.

Philip Haney spoke out against the Muslim Brotherhood’s infiltration of the US government back in October of 2019.

Haney was also an outspoken critic of CAIR (the Council for American-Islamic Relations).

** October 08,2019: The Muslim Brotherhood is Saturated into- The FBI, Congress, The Military, The DHS, The USDS, The Faith Community and the is saturating into the White House