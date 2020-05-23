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** THE WORLD IS TEMPORARILY CLOSED **- The Cloward & Piven Strategic Hoax - Banned Video
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76 views • May 23, 2020
** Cloward Piven – A political strategy to OVERLOAD the American public welfare system to the point it creates a CRISIS and BANKRUPTS THE NATION, leaving the country no choice but to adopt a SOCIALIST/COMMUNIST AGENDA.
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