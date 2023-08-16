Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Wildfires? ...really? -A California/Maui summary video
channel image
Biblical Solution
31 Subscribers
197 views
Published Yesterday

A 5-minute crash course summarized set of anomalies to show the similarities between the California fires and the things we are seeing in Hawaii this week, produced exclusively for folks who are not yet all that much aware of the deeper evils behind this subject.

For volume 1-5 of our previous California vids, here are the links:

Vol. 1:https://www.brighteon.com/59d21fbd-a5a3-4e10-adda-e708cd5f8d82

Vol. 2:
Vol. 3:
Vol. 4:
Vol. 5:

Blessings to all who are protected as in Ezekiel ch 9 !
Keywords
lake of firerain down firerevelation 18-4

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket