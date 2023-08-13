Create New Account
Wildfires? ...really? FIRE TUNNELS FROM HELL vol 4 of 5
Biblical Solution
Assembled and presented on DVD back in April/May of 2019, this series was centered around the California "Carr" and "Paradise" fires as a clear example of the lies we were discovering about these completely un-natural worldwide fires.


What is happening in Hawaii with so many innocent lives lost has now pushed us to finally post our 4-year old DVD series, which is chock full of tons of scientific evidences that these fires are not "wild" by any sense of the word.
Vol. 4: the fabled "flying embers", plus California fire captains tell the mind boggling tale of all the bizarre, unexplainable anomalies they saw at the fires.

For other volumes, please go to our channel as they are uploaded.

