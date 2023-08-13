Wildfires? ...really? FIRE TUNNELS FROM HELL vol 2 of 5

Assembled and presented on DVD back in April/May of 2019, this series was centered around the California "Carr" and "Paradise" fires as a clear example of the lies we were discovering about these completely un-natural worldwide fires.





What is happening in Hawaii with so many innocent lives lost has now pushed us to finally post our 4-year old DVD series, which is chock full of tons of scientific evidences that these fires are not "wild" by any sense of the word.

Vol. 2: proving DEWs, H.A.A.R.P., how fires fit Agenda 21, many more geographic anomalies that "forest" fires can NEVER cause.





For other volumes, please go to our channel as they are uploaded.



