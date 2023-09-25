We Are Battling Evil

Hostile Take-Over: Be On The Opposite Side

* The [Bidan] regime’s actions cannot be explained away as error, failure or incompetence.

* Their actions can be explained as malevolent, successful plots.

* They were installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.

* The war is real.

* The enemy is demonic — and evil has a signature.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 25 September 2023

https://rumble.com/v3knecd-shocking-signs-about-the-2024-election-ep.-2095-08252023.html

