BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pharma's GATES of Hell - Signals Failure to the Elites
The Statistical Giants
The Statistical Giants
29 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
187 views • December 02, 2021
Bill Gates Signals Failure to the Elites. Monsters in the Vaccines

Source videos:

Chet Hanks: ‘I Am Never Getting the Vaccine!’
https://www.brighteon.com/f61291d7-ee7a-4e4a-96d3-f1223606ffdf

I Told You So - Conspiracy Music Guru
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zAiHgiNUkGz2/

THE PATTERNS OF THE DEEPLY DEMONIC --MORONIC-OMRICON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/JE5ZZI4aJgeL/

BREAKING: Former FEMA Whistleblower Celeste Solum explains that the Corona PCR "test" is implanting
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Rs5INBiwj44T/

Billy Boy’s little covid vaccination scheme is backfiring on him- now people are questioning all vac
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pE5sWfQLdV0r/

Dead insect has body taken over by Hydra like parasite
https://www.bitchute.com/video/cAKmE384GrXv/

PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING: REPTILIANS W/ HYDRA TAKING OVER HOST BODY SYSTEM.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4i3zdiMuQXwp/

COVID VACCINE INTENDED TO REDUCE WORLD’S POPULATION WITHOUT ANYONE SUSPECTING SAYS LEADING DOCTOR
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WbjqLLPC1d6x/

Graphene Nanoscale Razor Blades in Covid Jabs – Dr. Andreas Noack – Europe’s Leading Carbon Expert
https://www.brighteon.com/af1d2cdb-6d4a-4f25-af6c-7a74a53264c4

WHO whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger states that world governments will continue manipulating
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oKXRvvYvLevz/

Michael Yeadon A Final Warning To Humanity
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YH25f0PT0dws/

Chemistry Background Video | Chemical Footage in HD 4K
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8AUytEG4VM

What the hell have you done to me - covid vaccine injury
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ahS8wVSvpJKK/

Dr Robert Malone speaks out about the high risk for people that have had SARS COVID and still get the JAB...!
https://www.brighteon.com/4f4f42eb-9333-44d9-b924-01f81a864953

"Immortal" Hydra Vulgaris In Moderna's Vaccine? Dr Carrie Madej's Starling Microscope Findings & Updates
https://www.brighteon.com/dffcefed-414d-402c-8f75-92703753c329

2 of 2 - Dr. Franc Zalewski "hydra vulgaris" "carbon-aluminum-bromine" inside COVID19-vax
https://www.brighteon.com/9448a067-bf11-416c-a132-9f88a8c6fdb7
Keywords
vaccine ingredients
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza&#8217;s mounting death toll nears

Democrats look to confront Benjamin Netanyahu, as a political reckoning with Gaza’s mounting death toll nears

Lance D Johnson
Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Tucker Carlson Urges 25th Amendment Against Trump Over Iran War, Axios Reports

Douglas Harrington
UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

UAE, Azerbaijan Suspend Iranian Flights In Compliance With U.S. Sanctions

Garrison Vance
Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Trump Shelves Plans for Airstrikes on Mexico as Ties Improve, Officials Say

Garrison Vance
Alabama forces TikTok to cap teen use at two hours, ban cosmetic filters in $100 million deal

Alabama forces TikTok to cap teen use at two hours, ban cosmetic filters in $100 million deal

Cassie B.
Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Pentagon Installs Flock License Plate Readers at Parking Facilities Under No-Bid Contract

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy