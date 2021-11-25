Dr Robert Malone speaks out about the high risk for people that have had SARS COVID and still get the JAB...!

Robert Wallace Malone is an American virologist and immunologist. His work has focused on mRNA technology, pharmaceuticals, and drug repurposing research. He is credited with inventing mRNA technology.



Dr Robert Malone is NOT anti vax... He himself has been double jabbed. And he states in this video he had an adverse reaction that sent his systolic blood pressure over 230 and gave him restless leg along with other issues. He states he may have immune complex disease. And many other people may have immune complex disease as a result of the Vax.



Dr Malone states that if you have recovered from SARS COVID infection your risk of adverse events is significantly higher. Dr Robert Malone is concerned about the current push to vaccinate kids. He states many of them all ready have had natural infection and the results of adverse events is high.



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