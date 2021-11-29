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Graphene Nanoscale Razor Blades in Covid Jabs – Dr. Andreas Noack – Europe’s Leading Carbon Expert
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1762 views • November 29, 2021
He downloaded a video warning about the graphene hydroxide being sharp as razor blades when the shots enter the vein by accident and its Russian roulette when injected!!! If cuts your veins and that's why so many are dropping dead when their working out or preforming in sports. There blood is coming out coagulated!!!
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