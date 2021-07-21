Warriors!, Time to Rise!.

Oh by God we'll have our home again. When there’s nothing left but the fire in my chest and the air that fills my lungs I’ll hold my tears and trade my years for a glimpse at kingdom come On the other side of misery there’s a world we long to see The strife we share will take us there to relief and sovereignty Oh by god we’ll have our home again, by god we’ll have our home By blood or sweat we’ll get there yet By god we’ll have a home In our own towns we’re foreigners now, our names are spat and cursed The headline smack of another attack, not the last and not the worst Oh my fathers they look down on me, I wonder what they feel To see their noble sons driven down beneath a cowards heel Oh by god we’ll have our home again, by god we’ll have our home By blood or sweat we’ll get there yet By god we’ll have a home The way is dark, the road is lost, my eyes they strain to see I struggle forth to find a friend to light the way for me Oh brothers can you hear my voice or am I all alone If there’s no fire to guide my way, then I will start my own Oh by god we’ll have our home again, by god we’ll have our home By blood or sweat we’ll get there yet By god we’ll have a home Oh by god we’ll have our home again, by god we’ll have our home By blood or sweat we’ll get there yet By god we’ll have a home





*See Me Rise, Rise, Rise (Lyrics) by Calum Scott https://youtu.be/C2IYtf4lWUE

*PsyOp Behind The Social Media. https://www.brighteon.com/89f3cc4d-17ff-4aec-8692-ee46291869d7

*10 Steps of Modern Slavery. https://www.brighteon.com/3aa07de3-ce7e-43cb-83c1-4d0fa0f3792e

*The Wizard of Oz [What it really means] https://www.brighteon.com/5f07e76b-f19b-429d-bf6d-6f2f10f19198

*Meet Your Strawman! https://www.brighteon.com/bb54fc3d-6425-44d4-b419-2d535c4105f0

*Killing Their Minds (We Are Our Own Worst Enemy). https://www.brighteon.com/ff10a729-280c-4413-a0af-250171cc7208



