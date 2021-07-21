BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Warriors!, Time to Rise!.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
718 followers
Follow
6
Share
Report
822 views • July 21, 2021

Oh by God we'll have our home again. When there’s nothing left but the fire in my chest and the air that fills my lungs I’ll hold my tears and trade my years for a glimpse at kingdom come On the other side of misery there’s a world we long to see The strife we share will take us there to relief and sovereignty Oh by god we’ll have our home again, by god we’ll have our home By blood or sweat we’ll get there yet By god we’ll have a home In our own towns we’re foreigners now, our names are spat and cursed The headline smack of another attack, not the last and not the worst Oh my fathers they look down on me, I wonder what they feel To see their noble sons driven down beneath a cowards heel Oh by god we’ll have our home again, by god we’ll have our home By blood or sweat we’ll get there yet By god we’ll have a home The way is dark, the road is lost, my eyes they strain to see I struggle forth to find a friend to light the way for me Oh brothers can you hear my voice or am I all alone If there’s no fire to guide my way, then I will start my own Oh by god we’ll have our home again, by god we’ll have our home By blood or sweat we’ll get there yet By god we’ll have a home Oh by god we’ll have our home again, by god we’ll have our home By blood or sweat we’ll get there yet By god we’ll have a home


*See Me Rise, Rise, Rise (Lyrics) by Calum Scott https://youtu.be/C2IYtf4lWUE

*PsyOp Behind The Social Media. https://www.brighteon.com/89f3cc4d-17ff-4aec-8692-ee46291869d7

*10 Steps of Modern Slavery. https://www.brighteon.com/3aa07de3-ce7e-43cb-83c1-4d0fa0f3792e

*The Wizard of Oz [What it really means]   https://www.brighteon.com/5f07e76b-f19b-429d-bf6d-6f2f10f19198

*Meet Your Strawman!   https://www.brighteon.com/bb54fc3d-6425-44d4-b419-2d535c4105f0

*Killing Their Minds (We Are Our Own Worst Enemy).           https://www.brighteon.com/ff10a729-280c-4413-a0af-250171cc7208


Keywords
freedomamericagodheavenfriendsfamilycouragelightpatriotsfaithwwg1wgaglorysovereigntylordwarriorsfightunityhopedarknessrise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Trump Visits Texas as Paxton, Talarico Seek U.S. Senate Seat

Douglas Harrington
U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

U.S. Budget Deficit Surges to Nearly $2 Trillion, CBO Reports

Sterling Ashworth
Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Protests Across EU States Focus on Housing, Education, Jobs and Conscription Plans

Garrison Vance
Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Why the GOP Deserves to Lose

Mike Adams
Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies &#8220;Moral&#8221;

Israeli Politician Calls Elimination of Gaza Babies “Moral”

Edison Reed
France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

France Televisions Cancels Contract With Israeli Firm Linked to Netanyahu Over Viewer Data Access Concerns

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy