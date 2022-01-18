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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Since We Can’t Make Androids Into People, We’re Making People Into Androids on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (08.24.15)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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119 views • January 18, 2022

Show Highlights: 

 

-The stock market is really down today; are we headed for a market crash? Dr. Daniels went to business school, has no money in the market and explains why 

-Using fear to get parents to vaccinate: Dr. Daniels explains vaccines in the simplest way. A listener comments: I love Dr. Daniels’ logical discussion of vaccines; very scientific and rooted in common sense. Her analysis reveals that Big Pharma seeks to profit from panic with voodoo medicine. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a vaccine against lightening strikes!  

-Addressing Lyme’s disease; Dr. Daniels talks about the history and the hype  

-Why have the shingles rates skyrocketed? Dr. Daniels shares a theory  

-The plagues in history were all common source outbreaks; not shared person to person 

-Water: The ultimate blood thinner. Dr. Daniels talks chest pains; expensive trips to the ER and handling heart incidents on your own 

-Roto-rooting your arteries with cayenne pepper and vinegar 

-Bridgette calls in with an aching heal; what could it be? 

-Need more calcium, magnesium and potassium? Try some blackstrap molasses for muscle cramps 

-What is it in processed foods that is so detrimental to health? Dr. Daniels says it’s not what’s in there, but ‘what is not’ 

-Ideas for thinning the blood instead of taking coumadin 

-Why tap water should not be consumed 

-Post nasal drip is just the body detoxing through the nose. Dr. Daniels talks about detoxing through the bowels successfully 

-Question from a listener:My husband has Jungle rot also known as severe athletes foot from his days in Vietnam. The VA can treat it but he was warned that their treatment can cause liver problems. He declined their treatment and has been soaking his feet in water with apple cider vinegar. This has helped but has not eliminated the problem. We would appreciate any natural solution you could offer. Dr. Daniels responds 

-Dr. Daniels talks about stints and bypasses; are they necessary? 

-How to deal with toenail fungus 

-Small willow flower for an enlarged prostate 

-Dealing with bronchitis and pneumonia 

and so much more!!! 

 

 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

Take A Vacation: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-since-we-cant-make-androids-into-people-were-making-people-into-androids-august-24-2015/ 

 

REFERENCED PODCASTS: 

If There’s no Problem - Why Then are So Many Trying to Fix It? - https://www.brighteon.com/8be6fbdf-6161-43bd-823b-3fa608598114 

If There’s no Problem, Then Why ... - BONUS - https://www.brighteon.com/1892f4f7-3a56-4d56-bbfd-0038dae1e671 

Keywords
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