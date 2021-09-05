Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - If There’s no Problem - Why Then are So Many Trying to Fix It? (ARCHIVED Radio Show 02.04.14)

The show's title is If there is No problem, Why are So Many Organizations Established to Fix It?

If Medical Care is so helpful, why are there so many organizations established to monitor and reduce Medical Harm suffered by Patients? The mere presence of these organizations is incriminating and suggests that there is a lot of Medical harm going on; 861,000 deaths per year to be precise.

Dr Daniels reviews some of these organizations, what they do and how they contribute to medical harm. Tune in to learn how those who monitor Medical harm facilitate it and what you can do to protect your health. Naturally of course.

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