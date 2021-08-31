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Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - If There’s no Problem, Then Why ... - BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.26.14)
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
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16 views • August 31, 2021

If Medical Care is so helpful, why are there so many organizations established to monitor and reduce Medical Harm suffered by Patients? The mere presence of these organizations is incriminating and suggests that there is a lot of Medical harm going on; 861,000 deaths per year to be precise.  

  

Dr. Jennifer Daniels reviews some of these organizations, what they do and how they contribute to medical harm. Tune in to learn how those who monitor Medical harm facilitate it and what you can do to protect your health. Naturally of course.  

  

Deadly MRSA on Your Dinner Plate: https://www.brighteon.com/aa4e650a-c77e-4be4-84c9-9c633edee01b  

 

CASTOR OIL, Almond, Black Seed Plus More: https://www.bionatal.co?p=B1cbjP-h3  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels  

Telegram Channel Dedicated to Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers  

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/CuresWanted/  

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cureswanted  

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fdapodcastconspiracyrbnrepublic broadcasting networkarchivedr jennifer danielspreventative carepsojennifer danielshealing with dr danielsjcahstate medical boardscommonwealth fundahrqpatient safety organizationsinstitute for healthcare improvementihimedical harmhealth equity
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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