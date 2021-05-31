Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Deadly MRSA on Your Dinner Plate (ARCHIVED Radio Show 12.04.12)

The theme of this podcast show is: The competent practice of medicine according to the standard of care is the leading cause of death in America. Healing with Dr. Daniels is the place where you get honest answers that can save your life; without all the mumbo jumbo.





MRSA is the deadly flesh eating bacteria that is resistant to most antibiotics. It is associated with hospital and antibiotic use but recently, people who have never been to a hospital are dying of it. Dr. Daniels explains the origins of MRSA, how you are exposed to it every day and what you can do. This is a must hear episode. MRSA is on your dinner plate. Find out where it is lurking and why hand sanitizers actually make you unsafe.





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