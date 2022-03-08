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You Cannot Catch A Virus
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719 views • March 08, 2022
The Big Virus Hoax Dr. Tom Barnett
Tom Barnett studied science and medicine for 10 years. He devoted 3 years of his studies and research specifically to Mold, Fungus, Bacteria, Protozoans and Viruses.
His knowledge, understanding and opinions concerning "viruses" is consistent with numerous other highly qualified scientists, doctors and PhDs. https://thebigvirushoax.com/dr-tom-barnett
DR COWAN DESTROYS the entire Mainstream Medical CONCEPT of CONTAGIOUS VIRUSES AND COVID19 - https://www.brighteon.com/56767345-b0ec-482a-bbdd-53a162fb151d
Dr Andrew Kaufman. Viruses Have Never Been Proven To Be Airborne Or Transmitted Between People https://www.brighteon.com/0baee2d8-e87d-465c-8291-85b2003d75ed
Virus Mania. The documentary series focused on exploring the claims made in the book Virus Mania. How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense https://virusmaniafilms.com/ Virus Mania: Behind The Scenes 🎬 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyagOj1yZis
Dr. Samantha Bailey, MD, interviewed by South African cartoonist and podcast host Jerm Warfare about “viruses do not cause disease.” https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/sam-bailey:a
What Have They Done To Our Immune System? https://www.brighteon.com/ff581d90-686b-4fa2-a748-c8670fb2c1b5
Tom Barnett studied science and medicine for 10 years. He devoted 3 years of his studies and research specifically to Mold, Fungus, Bacteria, Protozoans and Viruses.
His knowledge, understanding and opinions concerning "viruses" is consistent with numerous other highly qualified scientists, doctors and PhDs. https://thebigvirushoax.com/dr-tom-barnett
DR COWAN DESTROYS the entire Mainstream Medical CONCEPT of CONTAGIOUS VIRUSES AND COVID19 - https://www.brighteon.com/56767345-b0ec-482a-bbdd-53a162fb151d
Dr Andrew Kaufman. Viruses Have Never Been Proven To Be Airborne Or Transmitted Between People https://www.brighteon.com/0baee2d8-e87d-465c-8291-85b2003d75ed
Virus Mania. The documentary series focused on exploring the claims made in the book Virus Mania. How the Medical Industry Continually Invents Epidemics, Making Billion-Dollar Profits at Our Expense https://virusmaniafilms.com/ Virus Mania: Behind The Scenes 🎬 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OyagOj1yZis
Dr. Samantha Bailey, MD, interviewed by South African cartoonist and podcast host Jerm Warfare about “viruses do not cause disease.” https://odysee.com/@jermwarfare:2/sam-bailey:a
What Have They Done To Our Immune System? https://www.brighteon.com/ff581d90-686b-4fa2-a748-c8670fb2c1b5
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