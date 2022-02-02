DR COWAN DESTROYS the entire Mainstream Medical CONCEPT of CONTAGIOUS VIRUSES AND COVID19 - 72777

THE END OF GERM/VIRUS THEORY IS NIGH!

I have never at any time heard a more clear, concise and understandable explanation of Why Germ/Virus Theory is a fraud than in this video. It clearly explains why there isn't, nor has there ever been ANY empirical scientific evidence whatsoever that any of the cellular debris seen in microscopes, aka "exosomes", errantly being called "viruses", from anything, human, animal or plant, has ever even remotely been proven to be the cause of ANY disease whatsoever.



And that thousands of scientists have actually been attempting to purify and isolate these debris in labs for many decades in an effort to prove such a thing; which has provided NO OTHER RESULT than complete abject FAILURE at every turn. To the point where they've been per$uaded 🔫 to simply IGNORE these facts of failure and continue the false paradigm dogma AS IF they HAD proven it.



How you ask? By merely agreeing on an ALTERNATE, never written or published definition of the term "ISOLATE". This is done either consciously by those in control or simply out of sheer irresponsible neglect or career preservation. All for something which exists on the same level as Tooth Fairies and Unicorns...



You may also ask, so then what is causing people to be sick? WATCH THE VIDEO, he covers it with stunning clarity.



Most of you will be surprised when you hear it though; and then you'll think, wow, that kind of really makes sense you know... He even explains in detail how they are able to create this entire illusion of a contagious virus pandemic with a few simple tools (and a lot of public gullibility) - and I really think he nails it.



IF all of the thousands of so-called truther doctors and scientists fumbling around out there pointing fingers at Fauci, Gates and others, screaming, " WE WANT JUSTICE!...", would instead simply use this straightforward logic, and therefore easily say the same thing that Dr. Cowan has just said here in this one video; THEN THIS ENTIRE FIASCO WOULD BE OVER THAT VERY MOMENT!

And all the Fauci's, Gates, Biden's, Q's, Trumps and Governors insisting everyone in the world get JABBED with poison, wouldn't have a leg to stand on because the deceiver doctors and scientists would be outnumbered and publically confronted with the truth, which is UNDENIABLE once in the open.



But these wonderful loving, "save a child...", doctors pretend like "that's inconTHEEVible", don't they? Instead they address EVERYTHING EXCEPT THIS TRUTH! And for the few who have basically been cornered into having to admit there are no contagious viruses, they craftily and quickly switch back the focus to "holding the perps responsible..", or "ahhh, yeah it wasn't a virus, but a lab made, patented 'BIO-WEAPON'...in which case, WE HAVE TO HOLD THE PERPS RESPONSIBLE...", blah blah blah - you can't tell me they don't know EXACTLY what they are doing. THIS is EXACTLY how "they" used controlled opposition to flip the tables when Germ/Virus Theory started falling apart in the 80's when the fraudulent HIV/AIDS nonsense was coming to sudden a close. Same kind of tactics. Lets not fall for it THIS TIME.



So why wouldn't some these so-called anti-vax, anti-mandate truther doctors who feign to care so much about everyone, NOT express this same reasonable, logical assessment as Dr. Cowan has, you ask?



I can only logically conceive of three reasons:

#1 They are not intelligent enough to grasp this simple logic. (they probably are, but this IS a possibility you know - there are idiots in every occupation...)



#2 They are Controlled Opposition with the mission to do damage control so that the controllers don't lose the Germ/Virus Theory narrative and in-turn lose EVERYTHING.

And I mean EVERYTHING! Please think about what I mean by everything. Like Whole "KIT-N-KABOODLE" kinda everything...



#3 And the only other logical reason that any of these scientists or doctors would intentionally NOT track with this simple logic and truth, and scream it from the roof-tops is:

THEY HAVE SOMETHING TO LOSE!



Maybe they FEAR LOSING their REPUTATION because of things they've said, written or prescribed in the past...etc. I mean, they spent their entire lives ignoring the elephant in the room FOR PROFIT$, and that would become glaringly obvious like it is for me and most of you, (aka EGO)

They FEAR rejection from peers, (aka EGO)

The FEAR of LOSING their job or positions on boards (aka $$$),

Their own personal PRIDE or DIGNITY, (aka EGO)

Maybe they'd LOSE a grant (aka $$$),

Maybe they're locked-in to INVESTMENTS in organizations or businesses who would lose everything if these truths came out, and in-turn, so would they. (aka $$$) (I sense a pattern here...)

I mean come-on, they're HUMANS, the list of idiotic reasons is nearly endless...



Just watch the video and feel free to elaborate back to me on any LOGIC problems you think you find. I'm game.