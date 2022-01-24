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What Have They Done To Our Immune System?
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27719 views • January 24, 2022
They said to trust the data...
Frightening Updated UK Data – Real World Results (VAIDS)
Even with citizens pushing back, the data doesn’t add up, and with COVID-19 still spreading around the globe, governments continue to promote the supposed miracle jab as the best way to fight the coronavirus.
While governments might impose mandates, offer incentives, and praise those who take the plunge, they remain eerily quiet when it comes to the side effects that have been reported, filmed, and investigated.
Not only are governments refraining from speaking on the matter, but companies like Google, YouTube, and Twitter have also actively been silencing any person, including the inventor of the mRNA vaccine, Dr. Robert Malone, from speaking against the global narrative making pharmaceutical companies billions of dollars.
In the video, which is featured above, evidence is presented showing how doctors are becoming more aware of a term called Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).
Back in December, former Vice President of Pfizer, Michael Yeadon, stated, “Some have used the results of this study to support the widespread use of so-called ‘booster’ shots. It has to be said: No one has any safety data about such a plan.
If immune erosion occurs after two doses and just a few months, how can we exclude the possibility that effects of an untested ‘booster’ will not erode more rapidly and to a greater extent? And what then would be the response? A fourth injection. Madness.”
POISON WITH AN AGENDA https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/kiwi-crisis-poison-with-an-agenda-61ecd74d62d414218d0d0d8c
Frightening Updated UK Data – Real World Results (VAIDS)
Even with citizens pushing back, the data doesn’t add up, and with COVID-19 still spreading around the globe, governments continue to promote the supposed miracle jab as the best way to fight the coronavirus.
While governments might impose mandates, offer incentives, and praise those who take the plunge, they remain eerily quiet when it comes to the side effects that have been reported, filmed, and investigated.
Not only are governments refraining from speaking on the matter, but companies like Google, YouTube, and Twitter have also actively been silencing any person, including the inventor of the mRNA vaccine, Dr. Robert Malone, from speaking against the global narrative making pharmaceutical companies billions of dollars.
In the video, which is featured above, evidence is presented showing how doctors are becoming more aware of a term called Vaccine Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (VAIDS).
Back in December, former Vice President of Pfizer, Michael Yeadon, stated, “Some have used the results of this study to support the widespread use of so-called ‘booster’ shots. It has to be said: No one has any safety data about such a plan.
If immune erosion occurs after two doses and just a few months, how can we exclude the possibility that effects of an untested ‘booster’ will not erode more rapidly and to a greater extent? And what then would be the response? A fourth injection. Madness.”
POISON WITH AN AGENDA https://tv.gab.com/channel/free4eva/view/kiwi-crisis-poison-with-an-agenda-61ecd74d62d414218d0d0d8c
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