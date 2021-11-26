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💛⚘🌷💛 Flowerbed Gardening
Twisted Light Worker
Twisted Light Worker
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141 views • November 26, 2021
FOOD - BEAUTY - REWARDING - FUN
It's Solution Time.
A small flowerbed can produce much more produce than you can imagine with beauty and colour as well. Eat healthier, control your food costs while maintaining a beautiful yard is simple, rewarding and fun. This time of great awakening is inspiring many to return to the simple basics. Let me show you how.

Ken Wheeler Awesome Videos - https://www.youtube.com/user/kathodosdotcom/videos
Ken's Specific Videos on plants - Magnetism and Seeds.
🎯 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34HlwXiUx9A
🎯 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppJRsQs7cP4

This video took a lot of work... planning and timed video shooting. It was fun - I hope you enjoyed.
☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏

The Magnetic Blueprint Of Life https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ALsWlpI79UPXwNOv
Magnetic field effects on selected biological tissues David Y. Sarkis - https://lib.dr.iastate.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=19634&;context=rtd
Magnetism and its Effects on the Living System https://archive.org/details/magnetism-and-its-effects-on-the-living-system
The effects of magnetic fields on plant growth and health. Edward Fu
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269779557_The_effects_of_magnetic_fields_on_plant_growth_and_health

🎯 An introduction to Common Law - https://www.brighteon.com/3c20f213-f70f-482e-b2b2-0240bc527091
🎯 Mass Non-Compliance made simple - https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
🎯 What does awakening look like? - https://www.brighteon.com/5811dc0a-7b75-4936-b07e-eee83053b09c

𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓯𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓾𝓵.🌹
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥

𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube💛⚘🌷💛

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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