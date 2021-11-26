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💛⚘🌷💛 Flowerbed Gardening
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141 views • November 26, 2021
FOOD - BEAUTY - REWARDING - FUN
It's Solution Time.
A small flowerbed can produce much more produce than you can imagine with beauty and colour as well. Eat healthier, control your food costs while maintaining a beautiful yard is simple, rewarding and fun. This time of great awakening is inspiring many to return to the simple basics. Let me show you how.
Ken Wheeler Awesome Videos - https://www.youtube.com/user/kathodosdotcom/videos
Ken's Specific Videos on plants - Magnetism and Seeds.
🎯 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34HlwXiUx9A
🎯 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppJRsQs7cP4
This video took a lot of work... planning and timed video shooting. It was fun - I hope you enjoyed.
☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
The Magnetic Blueprint Of Life https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ALsWlpI79UPXwNOv
Magnetic field effects on selected biological tissues David Y. Sarkis - https://lib.dr.iastate.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=19634&;context=rtd
Magnetism and its Effects on the Living System https://archive.org/details/magnetism-and-its-effects-on-the-living-system
The effects of magnetic fields on plant growth and health. Edward Fu
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269779557_The_effects_of_magnetic_fields_on_plant_growth_and_health
🎯 An introduction to Common Law - https://www.brighteon.com/3c20f213-f70f-482e-b2b2-0240bc527091
🎯 Mass Non-Compliance made simple - https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
🎯 What does awakening look like? - https://www.brighteon.com/5811dc0a-7b75-4936-b07e-eee83053b09c
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓯𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓾𝓵.🌹
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube💛⚘🌷💛
» » » Twisted Light Worker is also found on Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
It's Solution Time.
A small flowerbed can produce much more produce than you can imagine with beauty and colour as well. Eat healthier, control your food costs while maintaining a beautiful yard is simple, rewarding and fun. This time of great awakening is inspiring many to return to the simple basics. Let me show you how.
Ken Wheeler Awesome Videos - https://www.youtube.com/user/kathodosdotcom/videos
Ken's Specific Videos on plants - Magnetism and Seeds.
🎯 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=34HlwXiUx9A
🎯 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ppJRsQs7cP4
This video took a lot of work... planning and timed video shooting. It was fun - I hope you enjoyed.
☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 - https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
The Magnetic Blueprint Of Life https://archive.org/details/pdfy-ALsWlpI79UPXwNOv
Magnetic field effects on selected biological tissues David Y. Sarkis - https://lib.dr.iastate.edu/cgi/viewcontent.cgi?article=19634&;context=rtd
Magnetism and its Effects on the Living System https://archive.org/details/magnetism-and-its-effects-on-the-living-system
The effects of magnetic fields on plant growth and health. Edward Fu
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/269779557_The_effects_of_magnetic_fields_on_plant_growth_and_health
🎯 An introduction to Common Law - https://www.brighteon.com/3c20f213-f70f-482e-b2b2-0240bc527091
🎯 Mass Non-Compliance made simple - https://www.brighteon.com/5e976cd0-61d5-4f2f-b4b9-9e7f869e5152
🎯 What does awakening look like? - https://www.brighteon.com/5811dc0a-7b75-4936-b07e-eee83053b09c
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓯𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓾𝓵.🌹
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
𝓘𝓷𝓽𝓻𝓸𝓭𝓾𝓬𝓮 𝓨𝓸𝓾𝓻𝓼𝓮𝓵𝓯 & 𝓯𝓲𝓷𝓭 𝓶𝓮 𝓱𝓮𝓻𝓮.👇
✔ Gab 'Digital Warriors United' - https://gab.com/groups/40941 🗡
✔ MEWE 'Digital Warriors United' - https://mewe.com/group/6073063be5851230e0031d77 🗡
✔ Telegram Channel 'Digital Warriors United' - https://t.me/DigitalWarriorsUnited 🗡
✔ My Moon Talks on "THRIVALISM" from 2017 🎯
https://www.youtube💛⚘🌷💛
» » » Twisted Light Worker is also found on Rumble, UGEtube and You Tube
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