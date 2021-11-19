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Watch The Water - Admiralty Law
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470 views • November 19, 2021
I recommend following these three people to learn about Common Law.
1- Christopher James - "A Warrior Calls"
2 - Karl Lentz
3 - Anna von Reitz
Please make sure to watch these powerful videos created by Christopher James designed to teach you #CommonLaw and the unlawful conversion that happened to each and every one of us at birth.
A planned trespass against the mind of man https://youtu.be/_x3BhZqFewU
Foundational Knowledge Intro https://youtu.be/34TlDOstQak
Foundational Knowledge Part 1 https://youtu.be/a0MPO8dz7NQ
Foundational Knowledge Part 2 https://youtu.be/lNigPRpPF5M
Foundational Knowledge Part 3 https://youtu.be/YHFeNcvSrYQ
Foundational Knowledge Part 4 (Summary) https://awarriorcalls.com/foundational-knowledge-summary/
Christopher James https://awarriorcalls.com/
Others to follow who work in the lawful world.
Alphonse Faggiolo https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo
Randy Kelton https://t.me/thelawsociety
We CAN take back control of the courts, as well as the Narrative on Big Tech, MSM and the Radio Air Waves. Here is one of the 4 clips I spoke about in the talk.
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/b783979b-9d9d-4c62-9373-edf32929b3f7?index=1
We Can Take Back Control The Narrative. 🎼 ♫♫♪♫🎹🎺🎸🎷
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓯𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓾𝓵.🌹
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
1- Christopher James - "A Warrior Calls"
2 - Karl Lentz
3 - Anna von Reitz
Please make sure to watch these powerful videos created by Christopher James designed to teach you #CommonLaw and the unlawful conversion that happened to each and every one of us at birth.
A planned trespass against the mind of man https://youtu.be/_x3BhZqFewU
Foundational Knowledge Intro https://youtu.be/34TlDOstQak
Foundational Knowledge Part 1 https://youtu.be/a0MPO8dz7NQ
Foundational Knowledge Part 2 https://youtu.be/lNigPRpPF5M
Foundational Knowledge Part 3 https://youtu.be/YHFeNcvSrYQ
Foundational Knowledge Part 4 (Summary) https://awarriorcalls.com/foundational-knowledge-summary/
Christopher James https://awarriorcalls.com/
Others to follow who work in the lawful world.
Alphonse Faggiolo https://t.me/AlphonseFaggiolo
Randy Kelton https://t.me/thelawsociety
We CAN take back control of the courts, as well as the Narrative on Big Tech, MSM and the Radio Air Waves. Here is one of the 4 clips I spoke about in the talk.
https://www.brighteon.com/watch/b783979b-9d9d-4c62-9373-edf32929b3f7?index=1
We Can Take Back Control The Narrative. 🎼 ♫♫♪♫🎹🎺🎸🎷
𝕙𝕒𝕡𝕡𝕚𝕟𝕖𝕤𝕤 𝕚𝕤 𝕒𝕟 𝕚𝕟𝕤𝕚𝕕𝕖 𝕛𝕠𝕓 ☆☆☆☆☆
If you would like to support my channel
🌹 ☕ 𝓫𝓾𝔂 𝓶𝓮 𝓒𝓸𝓯𝓯𝓮𝓮𝓼 𝓸𝓻 𝓵𝓾𝓷𝓬𝓱 ✌️ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/NeilSperling 🙏
.......... ℒℴѵℯ ☮
𝓒𝓸𝓷𝓯𝓲𝓭𝓮𝓷𝓬𝓮 𝓲𝓼 𝓫𝓮𝓪𝓾𝓽𝓲𝓯𝓾𝓵.🌹
In Lak'ech Ala K'in ♥
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