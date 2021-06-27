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Hold-Up - FOCUS #6 - David Pliquet - Une société qui a décidé d'en découdre avec la liberté
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20 views • June 27, 2021
14 juin 2021 : https://odysee.com/@holdup_ledoc:9/DR-GUILLAUME-V1:7
HOLD-UP Média : https://odysee.com/@holdup_ledoc:9
@holdup_ledoc
N'hésitez pas à vous abonner si vous souhaitez être tenu au courant de nos prochaines publications.
Bon visionnage ! Mille mercis à vous !!!
Toute l'équipe du film.
Voir le film gratuitement : https://holdup-lefilm.fr
Vous pouvez nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux :
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Hold-Up-le-d
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/holdup_ledoc/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/holdup_ledoc
Cagnotte Paypal : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TprodFR
Playlist Hold-Up : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3586e801-86ef-4abb-8990-46ff0c547e32?index=1
Ceci n'est pas un complot
https://www.brighteon.com/97ce1b08-e94d-4151-8281-9514ebeda9e3
Mal Traités le documentaire choc sur la Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/de6b892b-ff08-47c5-80c4-fe6f0830d4e9
Cash investigation - Les vendeurs de maladies (Intégrale)
https://www.brighteon.com/7ee037c4-3461-4086-81d8-01300024ee67
Sur les alerteurs : Anne Givaudan - Le Courage au Service du Vivant
https://odysee.com/@QAmiral:9/Le-Courage-au-Service-du-Vivant-WEB-DL-1080p:3
et sur son site : https://sois.fr/
HOLD-UP Média : https://odysee.com/@holdup_ledoc:9
@holdup_ledoc
N'hésitez pas à vous abonner si vous souhaitez être tenu au courant de nos prochaines publications.
Bon visionnage ! Mille mercis à vous !!!
Toute l'équipe du film.
Voir le film gratuitement : https://holdup-lefilm.fr
Vous pouvez nous suivre sur les réseaux sociaux :
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/Hold-Up-le-d
Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/holdup_ledoc/
Twitter : https://twitter.com/holdup_ledoc
Cagnotte Paypal : https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/TprodFR
Playlist Hold-Up : https://www.brighteon.com/watch/3586e801-86ef-4abb-8990-46ff0c547e32?index=1
Ceci n'est pas un complot
https://www.brighteon.com/97ce1b08-e94d-4151-8281-9514ebeda9e3
Mal Traités le documentaire choc sur la Covid-19
https://www.brighteon.com/de6b892b-ff08-47c5-80c4-fe6f0830d4e9
Cash investigation - Les vendeurs de maladies (Intégrale)
https://www.brighteon.com/7ee037c4-3461-4086-81d8-01300024ee67
Sur les alerteurs : Anne Givaudan - Le Courage au Service du Vivant
https://odysee.com/@QAmiral:9/Le-Courage-au-Service-du-Vivant-WEB-DL-1080p:3
et sur son site : https://sois.fr/
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