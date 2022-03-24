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The Speaker is Rubbing her Hands together like FLY Inside of The Capital Shaped as a Bug. WTH ??
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96 views • March 24, 2022
video by Jonathan Kleck
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
Another great video on "How to Become Truly Born Again"
https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God." John 3:3
"Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord," Acts 3:19
“For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." Matthew 6:14-15
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at:
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can watch and download many of Jonathan's previous videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ, our Savior
Learn how to become born again: https://www.brighteon.com/10927d90-cd7f-405b-9523-d4997787d955
Another great video on "How to Become Truly Born Again"
https://www.brighteon.com/c581a0aa-3fde-4089-b968-0228d212c032
Jesus answered and said unto him, "Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born again, he cannot see the kingdom of God." John 3:3
"Repent therefore and be converted, that your sins may be blotted out, so that times of refreshing may come from the presence of the Lord," Acts 3:19
“For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses." Matthew 6:14-15
Jonathan is a guest on Cory Barbee's You Tube channel at:
https://www.youtube.com/c/CoryBarbee
You can watch and download many of Jonathan's previous videos at:
http://www.kleckfiles.com/
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