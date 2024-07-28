Assange - TRUMP Connection? Assange Network PRO-TRUMP? Dead Man Switch? Joseph P. Farrell

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TRUMP 2024! "I could stop wars with just a telephone call." ~ Donald J. Trump
"[Assange] is the one who helped TRUMP get [elected president] by releasing the DNC emails with Hillary's corruption weekly during the 2016 election." ~ Dark Journalist
Understanding the TRUMP - Julian Assange CONNECTION. Who is Julian Assange? Dead Man Switch? Why Did The Deep State Persecute Julian Assange?
FULL PRESENTATION: Dark Journalist July 26th, 2024. Season of Assassination Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swQOkJqYrZY
BIO (Short)
"Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory."
