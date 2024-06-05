BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
ALLEN DULLES. DEEP STATE History. America's Secret Government.
98 views • 11 months ago

The DEEP STATE history of Allen Dulles. The 'State within the State'. The un-elected rulers of the President. The 'behind the scenes' rulers in Washington DC. Fb1 and C!a history explained.    More Deep State History at www.EnergyMe333.com

FULL PRESENTATION. Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CS0X__Bqvcc

"Journalist David Talbot's book The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government (published by Harper Perennial)" ~ David Talbot

"Allen Welch Dulles, the distinguished Wall Street lawyer and son of a prominent family, rose to the helm of the Central Intelligence Agency at a very young age." ~ David Talbot

"With the help of John Foster Dulles, Secretary of State and Allen Dulles’ brother, the longest-serving chief of the CIA molded the secretive organization in a way that often led to secret wars, overthrowing of foreign governments and occasional spying on its own people, all with the support of the U.S. Congress and mostly behind the backs of three presidents." ~ David Talbot




deep stateallen dullessecret governmentdavid talbot
