ALLEN DULLES. DEEP STATE History. America's Secret Government.

FULL PRESENTATION. Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government

"Journalist David Talbot's book The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government (published by Harper Perennial)" ~ David Talbot

"Allen Welch Dulles, the distinguished Wall Street lawyer and son of a prominent family, rose to the helm of the Central Intelligence Agency at a very young age." ~ David Talbot

"With the help of John Foster Dulles, Secretary of State and Allen Dulles’ brother, the longest-serving chief of the CIA molded the secretive organization in a way that often led to secret wars, overthrowing of foreign governments and occasional spying on its own people, all with the support of the U.S. Congress and mostly behind the backs of three presidents." ~ David Talbot











