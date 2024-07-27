TRUMP ASSASSINATION Attempt. Let It Happen On Purpose? Who has the Nuc!ear-Football? Who Are The Bad Actors? Joseph P. Farrell. PART 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FULL PRESENTATION: Dark Journalist July 26th, 2024. Season of Assassination, Dark Journalist & Dr. Joseph Farrell. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=swQOkJqYrZY
Did They Let It Happen On Purpose? LiHOP? Does it follow pattern of JFK assassination? Best Analysis. Nuc!ear Football? Recent Assassinations TARGETING Moderate-Globalists or No-Globalists? (Trump, Putin, Abe..) Avatar Presidency? Government by Hidden Committee? DOJ Honeycombed with Deep State Bad-Actors? Narrative Rollout Problems? Another War Setup? Iranians as Cuba Setup? Deep State Re-branding? Continuity of Government (COG)?
"In every case [Trump, JFK, RFK, Lincoln, McKinley Assassinations]... within a matter of hours, at best a day or two ...there has been a solid scaffolding of a narrative emerge. That is NOT the case here. The narrative keeps shifting. And it's MAJOR points of the narrative... This is what convinces me that this was an actual [REAL] attempt that failed...[It is because] the original narrative cannot be rolled out in its original form." ~ Joseph P. Farrell
"Joseph P. Farrell Ph.D. at www.GizaDeathStar.com has a Ph.D. in patristics from the University of Oxford and is the author of 20+ books. Farrell is incredibly well researched, providing a wealth of historical references. He specializes in connecting history, finance, physics and controversial alternative history - the backstory."
