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Massive Deaths are from the vaxxed in Israel
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112 views • November 15, 2021
1. Austrian Chancellor Announces Plan for Nationwide Lockdown on Unvaccinated Citizens
https://www.brighteon.com/963ccbeb-cf08-472c-8906-883fd50d9b3d
2. This is a big soul test and especially the children might have come here at this time to help the souls of their parents in making the right choices.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mvRoCBMH4aJK/
3. Antichrist Pedophile Barack Obama 'managed' to make COP26 ‘about himself. Despite rising sealevels the hypocrite builds 3 houses on a beach on Hawaii
https://www.brighteon.com/8d8c6a12-4d7a-48b5-9b6b-6fe4ce3e5fe3
4. Massive Deaths are from the vaccinated in Israel The world's first most vaccinated country proof that the vaxx is a total failure.
https://www.brighteon.com/3ab3804c-8c32-459a-87ee-4a5d11da5f85
5. Climate Huckster Al Gore and his Cadre of Luciferian Globalist Overlords. How can people still listen to this blablabla-idiot when Northpole didnt melt down.
https://www.brighteon.com/81b4c425-78e3-4b7c-9735-9359eefe7b56
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/963ccbeb-cf08-472c-8906-883fd50d9b3d
2. This is a big soul test and especially the children might have come here at this time to help the souls of their parents in making the right choices.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/mvRoCBMH4aJK/
3. Antichrist Pedophile Barack Obama 'managed' to make COP26 ‘about himself. Despite rising sealevels the hypocrite builds 3 houses on a beach on Hawaii
https://www.brighteon.com/8d8c6a12-4d7a-48b5-9b6b-6fe4ce3e5fe3
4. Massive Deaths are from the vaccinated in Israel The world's first most vaccinated country proof that the vaxx is a total failure.
https://www.brighteon.com/3ab3804c-8c32-459a-87ee-4a5d11da5f85
5. Climate Huckster Al Gore and his Cadre of Luciferian Globalist Overlords. How can people still listen to this blablabla-idiot when Northpole didnt melt down.
https://www.brighteon.com/81b4c425-78e3-4b7c-9735-9359eefe7b56
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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