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Antichrist Pedophile Barack Obama 'managed' to make COP26 ‘about himself’[09.11.2021].txt
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97 views • November 14, 2021
Note: many of the people I'm following say and documented that Barack Obama is the Antichrist who are comming...
KJOzborne, KijaniAmariAK and Shaking My Head Productions just to mention a few... I believe them...
Antichrist Barack Obama: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Antichrist+Barack+Obama&;t=h_&ia=web
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COP26 is supposed to be a conference about climate change, but former US President Barack Obama “managed to make it about himself,” according to Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“Obama began by lamenting how badly things had fared for the world because he no longer occupies the White House,” Ms Panahi said.
“And even when he did speak about climate change, he did so from a typical egocentric analysis.
“The great man announced he is prepared to make great sacrifices for the planet … let’s not forget his holiday home in Hawaii, which will be built on the site used for the 1980s TV show Magnum P.I.
“Because, you know, climate emergency … what a hypocrite.”
218,863 views Nov 9, 2021
Sky News Australia
2.13M subscribers
https://youtu.be/fkNlLzMfmzQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
KJOzborne, KijaniAmariAK and Shaking My Head Productions just to mention a few... I believe them...
Antichrist Barack Obama: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Antichrist+Barack+Obama&;t=h_&ia=web
--
COP26 is supposed to be a conference about climate change, but former US President Barack Obama “managed to make it about himself,” according to Sky News host Rita Panahi.
“Obama began by lamenting how badly things had fared for the world because he no longer occupies the White House,” Ms Panahi said.
“And even when he did speak about climate change, he did so from a typical egocentric analysis.
“The great man announced he is prepared to make great sacrifices for the planet … let’s not forget his holiday home in Hawaii, which will be built on the site used for the 1980s TV show Magnum P.I.
“Because, you know, climate emergency … what a hypocrite.”
218,863 views Nov 9, 2021
Sky News Australia
2.13M subscribers
https://youtu.be/fkNlLzMfmzQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCO0akufu9MOzyz3nvGIXAAw
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