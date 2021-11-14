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Austrian Chancellor Announces Plan for Nationwide Lockdown on Unvaccinated Citizens
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40 views • November 14, 2021
Austrian Chancellor announces plan to "tighten the leash" on the unvaccinated citizens of Austria. This, in the face of a mounting body of scientific evidence confirming there is no successful vaccine for preventing the transmission or incidence of Covid-19.
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