21 Covid Symptoms CURED with 7mg NICOTINE Patch for 6 Days. Dr. Bryan Ardis
EnergyMe333
767 views
Published 15 hours ago

Requirements to participate in study.

21 Covid Long-Haul symptoms including: loss of taste and smell, tinnitis (ringing in ears), dizziness, vertigo, headaches, brain fog, memory lapses, motor coordination deficit, new onset of diabetes, new high blood pressure, insomnia, [parkinsons] and more.

FULL SHOW. SonsOfLibertyRadioLive

Dr. Bryan Ardis: Fauci & The CIA Were Using Snake Venom To Poison People Long Before COVID

https://rumble.com/v3bhznq-dr.-bryan-ardis-fauci-and-the-cia-were-using-snake-venom-to-poison-people-l.html

More at EnergyMe333.com



healthnicotinecovidbryan ardiscovid symptomslong haul

